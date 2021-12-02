Retirement is a much sought after goal. After years of hard work, a long rest is more than deserved. But be careful because according to experts such a radical change in routine can have repercussions on our body and, above all, on our mind. It is necessary to strive to keep the brain working, otherwise the risk is to develop degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s more easily. So here’s what to do in retirement according to experts to keep the brain active and chase away Alzheimer’s. The Veronesi Foundation lists, on its pages, the healthy behaviors necessary to remove as much as possible the risk of degenerative diseases. The result is a simple and concise set of rules for the healthy life of the retiree.

Working sets our brains in motion like very few other activities. It is therefore normal for our brains to relax when we retire. This relaxation, however, can correspond to a lowering of the guard which increases our exposure to possible diseases. These include the dreaded neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. For this reason, the experts of the Veronesi Foundation warn retirees and urge them to maintain certain behaviors for the good of their mind.

The first piece of advice they give to retirees is to continue to have social contacts. In fact, if workers have continuous contact with colleagues, retirees often lose any comparison with others. To overcome the problem, one solution is to become involved in volunteering. Another piece of advice is not to alter your old habits too much. For example, if the worker was used to waking up at seven, the retiree will not have to completely upset this habit.

Nutrition can also affect this

As often happens, eating habits also play an important role in prevention. Experts advise retirees to eat foods rich in polyunsaturated fats (omega 3, omega 6), such as fish and nuts. Physical activity and specific exercises that keep the mind active can also play an important role.

However, there is currently no scientifically valid pharmacological remedy that can prevent brain decay. In short, according to the words of experts, retiring does not have to coincide with total inactivity. The risk is to make our brain lazy, together with our body.

