here’s what to eat to get back in shape and recover

The post Covid diet is important to get in shape and regain strength after a difficult period: here’s what to eat.

When we are affected by certain infections or diseases in general, even the diet plays an important role in healing. Eating certain foods rather than others certainly helps recovery and regain strength earlier.

And Covid-19 is also no exception, whether we have contracted it in a mild form or in a heavier form it is always one stress for the organism. This is why in many cases a balanced diet is necessary.

So let’s see what it is good to eat in the post Covid diet to get back in shape and regain strength after a difficult and particularly stressful period for our body.

Here is the post Covid diet: what to eat

Very often those who have been affected by the Covid-19 struggles to get back in shape. According to WHO data, one third of people affected by the Sars Cov-2 virus is affected by the post-Covid syndrome.

This means that after days and sometimes even months, one in three people has not recovered the state of health prior to the disease. Among the most common symptoms we find the tiredness prolonged and unjustified, memory problems, muscle aches, reduced taste and smell.

Follow one diet that helps the body to recover and get back on track it can therefore be useful. Let’s find out what to eat to get back in shape and recover after Covid-19 infection.

Given that it is always good to consult your doctor and not rely on do-it-yourself, especially in cases where the state of health is at risk, even if you want to recover from the disease, relying on a nutritionist is certainly a choice. apt. Let’s now see what to include in the diet.

1) Proteins. After Covid-19 there may be a decrease in muscle mass, this is due to the fact of having spent the hospital stay in bed, but also to the prolonged inactivity and also to the reduction of calorie and protein intake. So, adding a protein source to every meal can be useful to get back in shape. However, red meat is not recommended, on the contrary we must introduce vegetable proteins such as legumes and fish. On the other hand, cold cuts and cheeses should be reduced. Eggs a couple of times a week. During the day you can consume dried fruit or white yogurt.

2) Carbohydrates. A source of whole carbohydrates such as rice, spelled, barley, and avoid simple sugars.

3) Fibers. They help intestinal function and rebalance the bacterial flora, also boosting the immune system and reducing inflammation. In this case it is good to consume fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains. If there are gastrointestinal symptoms, however, it is advisable to introduce them with caution.

4) Fat. Of course, the unsaturated ones and which act against inflammation. Extra virgin olive oil, but also dried fruit and oil seeds, and then lots of fish. On the other hand, sausages, cold cuts and aged cheeses should be avoided.

5) Minerals and vitamins. After being healed from Covid-19 but also to prevent it, it is appropriate to introduce vitamins and mineral salts.

Five servings a day of fruit and vegetables are always recommended. Furthermore, we can add spices and aromatic herbs that have anti-inflammatory properties and help against the loss of taste and smell.

6) Hydrate. Drinking at least 2 liters of water a day is important for not getting dehydrated. We can also drink sugar-free tea or herbal teas.