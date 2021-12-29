here’s what to eat to get in shape

To remedy the mistakes made during the holidays, here is the post-Christmas diet: what to eat to get back in shape.

The holidays are not over yet but already after the Christmas binges we feel enough weighed down. After all, a couple of days of mischief are enough that our organism already suffers.

It is important, however, not to overdo it and not to continue overstepping the rest of the week but already get back in line right away. In this way, even if we overdo it once or twice at the table, we will be able to recover easily.

After Christmas and in view of the New Year, the watchword is detox or detoxify. In this way we will rid the body of waste and toxins. Besides, let’s not forget that the cheats are not over yet. Let’s find out the post-Christmas diet and what to eat.

Here is the post-Christmas diet and what to eat

Even if the dishes are not finished yet, it is good take care of the line even during the holidays, because if it is true that on some days it is normal not to count calories, all other days it is good to be careful.

In fact, celebrating Christmas does not mean binging for the remaining 15 days of celebration, therefore removed those 3 or 4 dates on which we are sure to eat more we will have to pay attention to what we introduce the rest of the days.

First let’s not forget about move during the holidays, physical activity is in fact essential to keep fit. Even a 40-minute walk at a brisk pace is enough to do consistently to not accumulate too many kilos.

Among the good habits let us not forget also of hydrate properly because the liver and kidneys are tired. So let’s drink enough. But not only will we also have to hire detox foods rich in antioxidants and which help purify the body.

Among these, a food that can perform this action is beetroot which helps eliminate toxins and stimulates circulation.

Other foods with anti-inflammatory effect are some spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and chili.

Let’s not forget to also introduce foods rich in vitamins such as A, E and C, but also of mineral salts such as iron, magnesium, zinc and potassium.

Fruits and vegetables will have to be protagonists in the post-Christmas diet. For example the oranges are a true concentrate of vitamin C which also helps strengthen the immune system.

Also excellent grapefruit which acts against bad cholesterol. But let’s not forget the Kiwi which in addition to containing a fair dose of vitamin C carries out a purifying action. Here you will also find the recipe for preparing a belly-deflating drink.

Between vegetables to be preferred instead we find those belonging to the cruciferous family such as broccoli, cabbage, cabbage, rich in mineral salts and anticancer substances. But also i artichokes that stimulate diuresis and lower bad cholesterol. To deflate the belly, let’s not forget the fennel or raw or cooked.

Finally, we try to introduce substances rich in omega-3s such as oil seeds including flax seeds and some types of fish in particular are rich in them.

It takes very little to avoid gaining extra pounds, to follow a healthy and balanced diet rich in beneficial substances. In any case, the advice is always to contact a nutritionist before embarking on a diet.