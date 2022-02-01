here’s what to eat to stay fit and healthy

Here’s what to eat to stay healthy and fit even in cold weather: let’s discover the winter diet.

It’s easy to say diet in the summer, but it is in the winter that the hard part comes. In fact, if with the arrival of the first heat even the appetite decreases in winter with the cold we are used to eating more.

And all this is normal because with the cold the body burns more calories due to thermogenesis which allows us to keep the internal temperature stable, which is why in winter we are inclined to eat more.

However, this should not lead us into temptation and make us take more food than necessary but on the contrary we must always maintain a healthy and balanced diet without exceeding to avoid gaining weight. Let’s find out then the winter diet, what to eat to keep fit and healthy.

Here is the winter diet: useful tips for not gaining weight

If during the summer it is easier to lose those extra pounds, you want heat and a lower appetite, you want that in summer we are more inclined to consume fresh and light foods such as fruit and vegetables in large quantities.

We think of salads, fruit salads and so on. In winter, however, also thanks to the cold, the body is more inclined to introduce caloric foods to fight it. However, this does not mean that we must abuse sugars and fats otherwise gaining weight will be inevitable.

Indeed, we should think aboutwinter just like the right time to start a diet and arrive toned and fit for the summer. Also because it is better to gradually get used to a low-calorie diet than to do a lightning diet at the last minute.

Not only that, in in winter it is also important to keep the immune defenses high and this also passes through the power supply. Here you will find a complete menu for increase immunity with healthy recipes.

Let’s not forget that thephysical activity is essential to lose weight but also to ensure a perfect state of health. And bad habits often take over with the cold.

Then there is a tendency to lead a more sedentary life, to move less and maybe even to eat more precisely because the days are shorter. You also spend more time at home and all this only contributes to an inexorable weight gain.

Let’s not forget then introduce vitamins and minerals even in winter. Vitamin C is essential for the immune system and we find it in many foods: also discover a dinner based on this precious substance.

Not only the Vitamin D is a panacea for the body and here you can find out in which foods to find it. Let’s not forget that the vitamin A it is essential to keep us healthy.

Given that if you want to lose weight it is always good to consult a nutritionist, especially if you are in the presence of some pathologies. Let’s find one then a typical day for a winter diet that allows us to eat in a healthy and balanced way without gaining weight.

TO Breakfast one or two slices of wholemeal bread with a teaspoon of sugar-free jam. TO mid morning a kiwi and apple smoothie or yogurt. TO lunch a plate of cereals and legumes or otherwise a portion of ricotta or other low-fat cheese, about 80-100 grams, accompanied with grilled vegetables. TO mid afternoon or a fruit or a smoothie or a yogurt (if you have not already consumed it in the morning). TO dinner instead we opt for a portion of meat or fish, approximately 150 grams. We also add a side dish and a small sandwich.

The advice is to always choose seasonal products, vegetables such as cabbage, cabbage, fennel, radicchio are a real cure-all in this period.