Here’s what to expect from Polkadot in 2022 »Crypto Insider

Gavin Wood computer worldte founder of Polkadot (DOT), released on December 31st in a Blog post Find out what the Polkadot project has in store for the new year. If Gavin Wood is to be believed, the future looks bright and 2022 will be dominated by several major network updates.

Parachin and more

One of the main points on Polkadot’s agenda in 2022 is to introduce more parachin. Parachains are like separate blockchains that run in parallel with Polkadot’s main network, the so-called relay series. This construction ensures that the Polkadot network can have huge capacity and can offer many different functions.

In mid-December of the previous year, it was First Parachin Already launched. However, in 2022, another step will be taken. Where there are now only a few parachins I live More than 150 will be launched in the new year.

“With over 150 Chains With a wide range of features in development, many of them pre-existing test netsThere is a lot to wait “.

improvements

Not only will the parachine convert Polkadot into a “blockchain blockchain”, but there will also be work underway behind the scenes to improve the Polkadot network.

For example, in 2022 a number of major ones bridges It is launched. These bridges should connect the Polkadot Network with other major blockchains once and for all. So is the case with parity Polkadot Bridge with Kusama and ice fork The bridge will establish a connection between Polkadot and Ethereum (ETH).

Furthermore, the base code From the Polkadot network under repair. It’s all about optimization. The aim is to be able to process at least 1,000 transactions per second parachin. With over 150 parachines left, this would be quite revolutionary.

Overall, it looks like 2022 could be as successful as 2021 for Gavin Wood and Polkadot Network. In any case, the plans and goals are ambitious. Time will tell where Polkadot is within 12 months of the competition.