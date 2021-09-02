here’s what to watch for free on Arte.tv (even on smartphones)

The cinema does not go on vacation and that you spend the summer at home comfortably seated on the sofa or on the beach with the tablet in your hand and a stone’s throw from the waves of the sea, every moment is good to immerse yourself in new stories and new documentaries. For all cinephiles looking for new ideas, the cultural channel Art in Italian – available for free, with Italian subtitles, on the website, on the ARTE apps for smart TV, Fire TV, Apple TV and mobile devices – has compiled a list of 8 films and documentaries for all tastes to watch on the platform (also via smartphone) this summer: from European arthouse cinema to behind the scenes through the stories of Hollywood stars.

Meryl Streep: mysteries and metamorphosis

To be inspired by one of the most loved and awarded actresses in the world, Arte.tv proposes the docufilm “Meryl Streep: mysteries and metamorphosis”. Three Oscars, nine Golden Globes, two Bafta Awards and a shower of other awards: the 50-year career of Meryl Streep, born on June 22, 1949, is studded with successes. The director Charles-Antoine de Rouvre thus sifts the archives to solve the mystery of an enigmatic and multifaceted talent, capable of giving the best of himself in such different roles. With excerpts from films and interviews of the actress, always discreet about her private life, but also with the interventions of experts and her American biographers (Erin Carlson of Variety and Michael Schulman of the New Yorker) the documentary highlights a feature about all: Meryl Streep’s great sense of observation, combined with a lively intelligence and the ability to free herself from Hollywood diktats.

The Paris of Amélie Poulain

Perfect for those who are preparing a trip to the French capital: 20 years after the film The fabulous world of Amelié by Jean Pierre Jeunet (2001) which made an entire generation of Europeans fall in love with Paris, the docufilm “La Paris by Amélie Poulain”, directed by Vincent Trosolini, it allows you to follow in the footsteps of the young Frenchwoman. From Abbesses to the Sacred Heart, from the Canal Saint Martin to Gare de l’Est: a fantastic, nostalgic and magical journey full of secrets to reveal.

Emmanuelle – French erotic cinema

With the documentary “Emmanuelle – French erotic cinema” (2020) Arte.tv proposes a dip in the France of 1974, when the conservative morality that prevents many women from leading a satisfying sex life is literally shaken by the arrival in cinemas of “Emmanuelle”. For a decade, transalpine cinemas were a riot of clamor and ecstasy, in front of the deeds of the character played by the young Dutch girl Sylvia Kristel, portrayed in the famous poster of the film topless on a wicker chair. In this documentary, the director Clelia Cohen tells the “joie de vivre” that the film managed to clear, but at the same time shines the spotlight on the human story of the actress Sylvia Kristel who, while freeing women from the chains of respectability, signed an eternal condemnation for itself. Like Maria Schneider, the heroine with the tragic destiny of “Last Tango in Paris”, the leading actress of “Emmanuelle” ended up vampirized by her character-symbol and sucked into the spiral of erotic cinema. Disappeared in 2012 in complete solitude, however, she remains the artist who more than others, with elegance and naturalness, contributed to sexual emancipation.

Watani: My Homeland

To recover films of great depth and relevance, ARTE.tv this summer proposes the docufilm “Watani: My Homeland” (2016) by Marcel Mettelsiefen, a journalist who has been to Syria several times to document the civil war. Nominated for the 2017 Oscars in the Best Documentary category, the docufilm is set in Syria in 2014 and tells the worst humanitarian drama of the 21st century through the story of a family in Aleppo. The city is in fact under siege but some inhabitants choose to stay, fighting against the Assad regime. In the background in a chaotic country, a family tries every day to lead a normal existence, until, two years later, Abu Ali, a battalion commander in the rebel army, is kidnapped by the Islamic state, forcing his wife. Hala and her four children in exile in Germany, to start a new life.

The “behind the scenes”

For true umbrella cinephiles, Arte.tv offers some curious “behind the scenes”. It starts with Behind the Scenes of “A family affair”, with which Emmanuel Hamon tells the secrets of Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s feature film (2018) which, shot on a very low budget, obtained 4 million admissions in Italy and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, recounting the “invisibles” of a Japan with complex and difficult to identify social ills. Indeed, the film’s protagonists won over critics and audiences: four adults and a teenager who find themselves living together in a dilapidated Tokyo apartment. A family that is not at all “natural” but whose compactness – made inevitable by misery – is more authentic than many other blood ties.

To continue the journey into the secrets of cinema, Behind the Scenes of “I, Daniel Blake” by Rémi Lainé is also available, which celebrates the 55th film by Ken Loach, winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. interviews with the director, the screenwriter and the producer but also comments from politicians and experts, the documentary is a real journey that traces not only the creation but also the message of a film that traces the portrait of a mature man struggling with the scourge of unemployment, against the backdrop of a UK where the social welfare system is being targeted by austerity policies.

The extravagant world of Michel Piccoli

Theater, large and small screen, 200 feature films to his credit: the documentary “The extravagant world of Michel Piccoli” by Yves Jeauland celebrates the 70-year career of an actor who since the 1950s has distinguished himself on the set of masters such as Godard, Hitchcock and Cavalier, who became a fetish actor for three directors in particular, namely Claude Sautet, Luis Bunuel and Marco Ferreri.