Here’s what traders expect now that Bitcoin’s price is back above $ 50,000

On Monday, the return of Bitcoin (BTC) above $ 50,000 was greeted by widespread celebrations in the crypto ecosystem, resulting in new forecasts targeting $ 100,000 by the end of 2021.

As data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView indicate, the bullish momentum that pushed BTC to a local high of $ 50,514 in the early hours of the night began to fade over the course of the day. At the time of writing, the price of the major cryptocurrency is hovering around $ 49,320.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Here is what analysts predict as the next move for Bitcoin after its return to the highly psychologically important level of $ 50,000.

The meager volume suggests a short-term pullback

Bitcoin’s rally above $ 50,000 prompted many to assume that the price would continue to climb. However, analysts at Decentrader have warned traders, pointing out that the sluggish volume recorded during the recent positive move could signal that the price needs to regain strength at lower support levels.

BTC / USD daily chart. Source: Twitter

Like highlighted from Decentrader, the volume observed in this recent move was not enough to push the price of BTC above $ 52,000, and it now appears that a correction to $ 48,000 or potentially lower could be among the options as the bulls pause. and rearrange themselves before the next effort.

Decentrader analysts have identified $ 44,000 and $ 41,000 as support levels to consider should BTC price chart a bearish breakdown.

Possible accumulation close to $ 49,200

The prospect of a short-term pullback was also highlighted by pseudonymous Crypto analyst Ed, who now anticipates a significant pullback below $ 50,000.

“I’m waiting for a breakdown before opening long … I’ll be looking long in the green demand zone.”

#BTC update

Was waiting for it to break down before going long ….

Will look for longs in green demand zone pic.twitter.com/4UjVXluYn2 – Crypto_Ed_NL (@Crypto_Ed_NL) August 23, 2021

According to the shared chart, Crypto Ed has identified the range between $ 49,100 and $ 49,300 as a valid zone in which to consider long positions.

$ 75,000 by the end of the year

A more bullish view on the current price action was offered by pseudonymous trader RookieXBT, who posted the following tweet indicating a $ 75,000 target for BTC by the end of the year.

“$ 75,000 by the end of the year = inevitable.”

In a subsequent tweet, RookieXBT recalled that although the “scribbles hardly ever go as drawn,“The general idea is that BTC”it will mark a new all-time high before the end of the year.“

“In the period that Bitcoin spends between $ 50,000 and $ 60,000, I believe Ethereum will surpass its all-time high following its delay during the initial rally.”

At the moment, the total capitalization of the crypto market amounts to 2.136 billion dollars, and the dominance of Bitcoin corresponds to 43.4%.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.