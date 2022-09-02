Beyonce stopped the world again with the July 29 release of their seventh studio album Renaissance– but is she planning anything big for this weekend?

It’s been six years since Bey ripped our souls out with the surprise visual album Lemonade and recently, the BeyHive buzzed with rumors that Ms. Knowles-Carter might be blessing us with another visual album. Not only that, some people think the world could be blessed by Beyoncé on her birthday; September 4.

Let’s break it down.

Here’s what we know about Beyoncé’s alleged visual album

According to Billboard, Beyoncé is simultaneously appearing with seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100 led by “Break My Soul” at number 1. This comes amid Bey only releasing a “CLIQUEBAIT” visualizer for “Break My Soul” as the Hive wonders what’s next.

Over the past few weeks, talk of a possible all-visual album has intensified, but an official Parkwood press release gave only vague details and said the visuals [not necessarily a visual album] would be released “at a later date”.

“While visuals are planned for a later date, the album comes with a robust menu of formats giving music fans and collectors plenty to choose from.

And while the powers that be may be stingy with details, Twitter has no shortage of advice, even wondering if Beyoncé would drop the visuals on her 41st birthday this Sunday, September 4.

Check out some tweets below.

On August 12, a teaser for the record “I’m That Girl” hit the net and there were tons of discussions about it.

At 38 seconds into the video, there’s a super-quick montage of multiple looks that could be from the visual album or just one or more upcoming videos. Sleek and quirky looks include a mirrored bodice with a black mini dress and what appears to be Bey dressed as a sparkly “Alien Superstar.”

The looks also include what appears to be Bey paying homage to Moi Renee for “Pure/Honey.” The final drag performer is sampled on the track saying the line; “Honey, miss darling…” from their 1992 track “Miss Honey.”

Like Moi Renee, Bey rocks green braids and undercuts.

Mark Romanek releases ‘Summer Renaissance Film’, Bey teases it on Instagram

On Friday, news surfaced that a film by music video director Mark Romanek called “Lose Yourself In Love,” set to Beyoncé’s “Summer Renaissance,” is set to debut on Tiffany And Co websiten October to accompany a campaign under the same name.

Beyonce and Jay Z are the luxury brand ambassadors.

WWD broke the news and shared that Bey is wearing custom apparel from LaQuan Smith, Graham Cruz, Michael Challita and others in the film – as well as “flagship expressions” of Tiffany’s signature fine jewelry lines Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and Tiffany Lock.

Titled “Lose Yourself in Love,” Beyoncé’s campaign for Tiffany expresses similar themes to those of the singer’s “Renaissance” version: self-love, “the joy of being unashamedly yourself” and the empowerment. The upcoming film, meanwhile, would embody “the carefree, joyful spirit of the album as a whole,” taking inspiration from New York’s Studio 54.

Bey also teased the film on her Instagram.

Will we get ONLY this Movie “Do you lose in love”? Or are there more on the way?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you excited for “Renaissance” visuals of Queen Bey?

Do YOU ​​think they will be released for his birthday on September 4, 2022?