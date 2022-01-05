Here’s what we know about Brad Pitt’s role as a Formula 1 driver in an Apple movie

Brad Pitt (The Dark Side of the Sun, Seven years in Tibet, The murder of Jesse James at the hands of the coward Robert Ford) is preparing to take on a new role, a little different from those already interpreted, but to which it will certainly be able to give prestige.

The Hollywood actor, winner of two awards Oscar, he will wear the shoes, or rather the suit, of a former Formula 1 racer. Man, after his departure from the slopes, will decide to go back to beating them to train a new lever. So will it be a story of redemption or a story that will have a nostalgic aftertaste?

At the moment enough details have not yet been released, but it is known that the film will be directed by the director Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Fire Squad – Nightmare of Fire, Oblivion) – which we talked about here about the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick – is that the consultant of the project will be a character who knows Formula 1: Sir Lewis Hamilton, that is the British champion counted among the greatest drivers of all time and together with Michael Schumacher, the most successful champion in the history of Formula 1, with 7 world championships won.

What do we know about the new film starring Brad Pitt?

At the moment the news on this new job is rather scarce, the official title has not yet been released of the film and the only indiscretions reported by Deadline concern precisely the direction, and the presence of the star who in addition to being the protagonist is also the one behind the project.

We know, however, that the character played by the actor is an ex-racer who will find himself hitting on the retirement dressing gown to get back on track. Its mission? To train a young runner who wants to lead to winning, and this will be a highly competitive race, almost impossible to achieve: will he be able to win it? Apparently the man is ready to take his final stab at glory, and return to the track as a teammate to the younger driver.

Nothing is known, for example, about the co-stars they will join Brad Pitt on the set, even if there is a bet that they will almost certainly be stars. Apple, however, it seems that he is already in exclusive negotiations with some protagonists, and that with this project he will close the first major film package of the new year.

For the uninitiated, we remind you that Brad Pitt And Joseph Kosinski had already tried to put together a film project that talked about Formula 1. The idea failed, and the film should have been titled Go Like Hell. The star was supposed to play the legendary Formula 1 driver Carroll Shelby, who passed away in 2012. The champion’s story, however, has already been told in Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge (original title: Ford V Ferrari), directed by James Mangold (When love burns the soul – Walk the Line, Wolverine – The immortal, Indiana Jones 5) which had as protagonists Matt Damon (The Bourne Ultimatum – Return of the Jackal, Invictus – The Invincible, The Stillwater Girl), as Shelby, and Christian Bale (Swing Kids – Young rebels, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Laurel Canyon – Straight to the bottom of the heart) who played British racing driver Ken Miles.

Apple ready to shut down many new film projects

The film with Brad Pitt, therefore, it is only the first of the many film projects that the American giant has in the pipeline and which apparently constitutes the first of a “package” paid for by Apple between $ 130 million and $ 140 million. As reported by the US magazine, in fact: