Here’s what we know about the ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

Since it premiered on the big screen, The Hunger Games became one of the most important franchises in cinema today, of that we have no doubt. Not only did he tell us a juvenile story that came to freshen up what we saw on the big screen a bit, but it also served as a platform for actors who would become stars, as in the case of Jennifer Lawrence.

However, with the worldwide launch of Mockingjay – Part 2 in 2015, we stopped exploring this universe where two young people from different districts have to face each other in a violent television event in which they fight to the death. But since then, Rumors arose that we would return. to this world with a little known but very interesting history.

Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games’ / Photo: Lionsgate

‘The Hunger Games’ will return to our lives with a prequel called ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes‘

A long time ago it was known that Lionsgate wanted to revive this franchise with a prequel to The Hunger Games. What began as a rumor became a reality, as they confirmed that they were indeed working on a movie titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakeswhich will be centered years before we met Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark and company.

But now, they revealed with great fanfare not only the plot of this new film, but the actress who will become its new protagonist. In accordance with Varietythe main story will be taken in Suzanne Collins’ 2020 book of the same name, which focuses on Coriolanus Snow an ambitious boy who ends up becoming the tyrannical president of the dystopian country of Panem (yes, the same one we saw making the life of Jennifer Lawrence’s character squares and that this time will be played by Tom Blyth).

Tom Blyth/Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Zegler will also star in this movie

To be exact, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also has as protagonist Lucy Gray Baird, the representative of District 12 whom the 18-year-old Snow takes as her mentor to help her through the 10th Hunger Games. This girl draws everyone’s attention by singing during the harvest ceremony. With her talent and her charm, Snow believes that she may be able to turn the odds in her favor to win the games.

And perhaps at this point you are wondering, Who will be the actress who will give life to this character? Well, after many rumors and a cryptic message, Variety confirmed that Rachel Zegler (who we saw in West Side Story by Steven Spielberg and who will appear in the live-action of Snow Whiteas well as in Shazam! Fury of the Gods) She will be in charge of playing Lucy Gray Baird. So as you can see, the cast looks very good.

Rachel Zegler/Photo: Getty Images

Last but not least, Francis Lawrence (who was in charge of most of the tapes of The Hunger Games), returns to direct the next film, which will start production at the end of this year. For now, Lionsgate has also made it clear that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023so we will have more news about this project soon.

It may interest you