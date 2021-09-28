here’s what we know about their love story

Okay, now that a source has revealed it to People it’s practically official: Rihanna and A $ ap Rocky are together. You know, the two are longtime friends and have been dating for years, but now it seems to have taken that extra something that has transformed them – it must be said – into one of the most beautiful couples in the world of music. We’re happy!

asap rocky y rihanna ayer en ny 🥰 pic.twitter.com/vFDVt6FolD – 🗣 ​​(@bodheyy) December 4, 2020

But let’s go in order. In fact, the first rumors of a possible flirtation began to circulate last January, when the pop star returned single after closing with the Saudi billionaire. Hassan Jameel, his partner for three years (there was even talk of marriage). But in the past few months, she and Rakim Athelaston Mayers, this is the rapper’s real name, have been spotted several times around New York. The last one, a couple of days ago. As if that weren’t enough, guess who became the testimonial of Fenty Skin, the beauty line founded by the singer of Umbrella?

But let’s get to the point: if you are curious, we tell you everything we know about their love story.

WHAT THE SOURCE REVEALED

TO People, the person who gave the official status of their relationship said that: «Both are very busy, but they have not been together for long. Rihanna is really happy with him, they are inseparable and they have a lot of things in common. Both are generous and try to help the communities where they come from as much as possible ». Great! Whoever gets off to a good start is half the battle.

THEIR FRIENDSHIP

Often, it happens that your life partner can also become your best friend … or vice versa! Here, this is precisely the case with Rihanna And A $ ap Rocky: over the years, friendship and complicity have turned into love.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at the British Fashion Awards tonight. pic.twitter.com/7IRAuUjNEp – Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) December 2, 2019

Their feeling has grown over time and the two have not only always supported each other on official occasions, so much so that they have gone together with the The Fashion Awards from London of 2019, but they also collaborated musically in 2013, twice: she was the face of the Fashion Killa, among the rapper’s hits. He, however, the guest star of the American dates of Diamonds World Tour.

HE TESTIMONIAL

The icing on the cake of a relationship that was meant to give us only joy came this summer (let’s say you had to be blind to not see how much alchemy there was between them), when Rihanna chose the rapper as a testimonial for Fenty Skin, her beauty brand. The two, for the advertising campaign, had also shot a video for Vogue in which they discussed skin care: “It’s complicated to manage, just like men,” the pop star jokingly replied when he asked her what her skin was like. On GQ, instead, A $ ap Rocky he had revealed that the hardest part of this collaboration had been “trying to stay serious, not to laugh and joke all day.” Love is not beautiful if it is not ridiculous!

THE EX

In Rihanna’s past, we know, there are singers Chris Brown And Drake, but also the actor Josh Hartnett and the baseball champion Matt Kemp. In that of A $ ap Rocky? Same: Iggy Azalea (2011-2012), the model Chanel Iman (he had also thought about marriage with her, but they broke up in 2014) e Kylie Jenner, in 2017. Well? the present is what counts! Long life (and love and friendship) to this new couple.