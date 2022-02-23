Here’s What We Know So Far About Caitlin Carver’s Role In ‘Chicago Fire’

ads

NBC’s hit series Chicago Fire has been a must-see television mainstay since 2021. The show focuses on the (fictional) personal and professional lives of the Chicago Fire Department employees who work at Firehouse 51. Chicago Fire was created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, with Dick Wolf (the creator of Law & Order) serving as executive producer.

Now in its tenth season, Chicago Fire is hotter than ever. However, since the show has had such a long run, cast changes and new additions are inevitable. We know Dear White People star Caitlin Carver will be joining Chicago Fire season 10, but what kind of character will she be playing?

Source: Getty Images Who does Caitlin Carver play in ‘Chicago Fire’?

According to a report from TVLine, Caitlin will be joining the second half of Chicago Fire season 10 as a paramedic named Emma. The 13th episode of season 10, titled ‘Fire Cop’, is scheduled to kick off the second half of season 10 on February 23, 2022. However, according to the same TVLine report, the character of Caitlin is scheduled to appear in the series sometime in April.

At the time of writing, Caitlin has not posted about her new role on her Instagram page. She will most likely be waiting to celebrate her role in Chicago Fire when her character Emma de Ella makes her first appearance.

Source: YouTube/@TVPromos What other movies and TV shows has Caitlin starred in?

Caitlin had a recurring role on all four seasons of Dear White People as the character Muffy Tuttle. Another fun movie role for Caitlin was her appearance in I, Tonya. Caitlin played Nancy Kerrigan for Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding. Before Caitlin’s acting career really began, she was a professional dancer.

The future star of the Chicago Fire was actually a backup dancer for the Queen herself, Beyonce. Caitlin also worked as a backup dancer for some guys you may have heard of called Pitbull and Ne-Yo, but being a backup dancer for Beyonce certainly takes the cake in professional dancing!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caitlin Carver (@caitcarv)

Source: Instagram/@caitcarv Caitlin also filmed a TV pilot with an ‘And Just Like That…’ star.

Fun fact. Caitlin also appeared in the ABC pilot for Model Woman. The pilot was not picked up for further episodes; however, one of Caitlin’s Model Woman’s co-stars was none other than And Just Like That… star Nicole Ari Parker. Caitlin was also the lead in the film Paper Towns, an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

Another of Caitlin’s best-known television roles was that of Hayley Heinz in The Fosters.

While Caitlin’s role in Chicago Fire remains a mystery at this point, what we do know is that Chicago Fire will return on February 23, 2022 on NBC at 9pm EST.

ads