Elle Woods (with all her love of pink) is about to return to the big screen. Here’s everything you need to know about La Revincita delle Bionde 3

Revenge of the Blondes 3 is finally about to follow up on that first 2001 masterpiece, in which Reese Witherspoon played the role ofapparently-stupid-blonde Elle Woods, who then enters Harvard Law School where she shows everyone that she has been underestimated just for her looks.

Pink-loving fashion victim, Elle Wood never gave up on her style to achieve her goals – and in doing so she made everything easy and glamorous.

To the delight of fans, MGM had confirmed in 2018 another sequel to the film (after Revenge of the Blondes 2 of 2003); which is currently in the works with some of the original stars.

Unfortunately, the wait has become very long, even exceeding the originally scheduled release date.

But to date, almost 20 years after the release of the first film, Reese Witherspoon is ready to return to our screens as Elle.

Here’s what we know about de Revenge of the Blondes 3

There is confirmation: The revenge of the blondes 3 will take place

Already a couple of years ago the return of Revenge of the Blondes 3.

Reese Witherspoon in 2018 had posted a short video of herself, with the pink sequin bikini worn in the film by Elle, sunbathing leisurely on a pool float.

In the caption he had written: “#LegallyBlonde3 is reality “.

Then for a long time nothing more has been heard of it, funtil there was a call between Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon.

The two actresses had organized a direct Instagram during the lockdown, and on that occasion Jennifer Lopez, who had reviewed the film with her children to pass the time, had asked about the sequel.

Reese Witherspoon had confirmed that the films for now were limited to two, but that the third was in the process of being produced.

When will the film be released?

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, work has been slow.

Revenge of the Blondes 3 has postponed its release date: will debut on May 20, 2022.

The cast

Obviously, Reese Witherspoon returns to play the iconic role of Elle Woods for the third installment of the series.

Reese Witherspoon will not only be the protagonist, but also the producer (thanks to his company HelloSunshine), and will work together with Marc Platt of Platt Productions, the producer of the first two films.

It is thought that too other protagonists they can come back in Revenge of the Blondes 3, but for now there hasn’t been any official statement about the cast members.

What will the film be about?

There are still no rumors regarding the plot of Revenge of the Blondes 3.

During an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Reese Witherspoon had said that the film will be «Funny. Full of fashion. So full of great feminist ideas. It will be a global success. It will have many animals and will see a great return of the cast ».

We just have to wait.