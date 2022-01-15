“Here’s what we managed to do, unlike Juventus and Roma”

Interviewed by Przegląd Sportowy, Matteo Gabbia talked about his personal growth and the Milan environment:

On its growth: “I can say that I am more aware, on and off the pitch. I grew up as a footballer and as a person. However, I am convinced that I can further improve my qualities and become a more complete player “.

On the relationship with grandparents: “They are passionate about football and AC Milan fans. As a child I used to go by bus to San Siro with them and my cousin to watch the matches. I was born in Fagnano Olona, ​​a town not far from Milan. I did it every weekend. Then, as a teenager, I went to the Milan Academy. I realized my dream and theirs “.

On the number 46 of the shirt: “1946 is the year my grandmother was born. It influenced me and my passion. I am strongly attached to her. My father is also a Milan fan, while my mother is less interested in football ”.

On the moment of Milan: “We have shown, once again, that we are strong. We got three wins in a row and played some good games. Considering the away match won against Venice, I remember that at the Penzo stadium Roma lost and Juventus drew. We did our job, but it wasn’t easy. We have kept our place at the forefront. Also, I want to underline that we have never been unbalanced, especially in the period in which we only scored with Genoa and Salernitana. We have always focused on correcting errors so as not to repeat them ”.

On a trophy to win: “The club is ambitious. Winning a trophy would complete the growth process that began two years ago. We will try our best to make it happen. We have to work as we have done so far ”.

On Pegs:“Tactically, everyone can see how we present ourselves on the pitch. All the players feel important, this is the main contribution of the manager. I remember that when I played little, Pioli involved me in all team matters, gave me advice, trusted me. I felt he was close to me. I will always thank him for this ”.

On Ibrahimovic: “In Manchester I toured Old Trafford. In the locker room I took a picture of myself in front of Zlatan’s shirt. After a few years he became my teammate. It seemed impossible to me. I always watch how he prepares for the game, how he trains. He is always focused. He is demanding of himself, he has raised our level. He is an example for us ”.

On fellow defenders: “Kjaer is a leader. He knows what to say in every moment of the match and of the season. He is now injured. I wish him the best. Tomori is powerful and fast. He is a great footballer. Kalulu has the same characteristics as Tomori. Romagnoli is an intelligent defender. He always knows how to behave in every game situation ”.

If you prefer 3 or 4 defense: “Both settings. Now we use the 4-2-3-1, but we start the action from the back with three defenders ”.

On the new stadium: “We hope that Milan will have its own structure in the future. This would be a very important step for the development of the club ”.