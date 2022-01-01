Here’s what we will see in cinemas in 2022

The gaze of cinema lovers is already projected forward, towards the expected films for 2022. For example, many spectators are counting down in anticipation of the arrival of Killers of the flower moon, the western film directed by Martin Scorsese and played by his two fetish actors, Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio. The film kicks off after members of the Osage tribe are killed under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, leading to the start of a federal investigation that also involves J. Edgar Hoover. But along with Martin Scorsese’s film, there are many films that fall into the list of the most anticipated films of the year that has just begun.

Films expected in 2022: January arrivals

2022 already opens with one of the most anticipated films not only of the new film season, but also of recent years. In fact, January 1st arrives in the hall Matrix Resurrection, the fourth installment of the famous saga that brings Keanu Reeves back to the big screen as Neo. Directed by Lana Wachowski, Matrix Resurrection will also see the participation of Carrie-Anne Moss. On January 13, however, he arrives at the cinema King Richard – A winning family, film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Will Smith and Jon Bernthal. The film centers on Richard Williams (Smith), the father of two athletes who were able to change the world of tennis, Serena and Venus William (Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney). On January 20, however, it will be the turn of Spencer, the film by Pablo Larraìn focused on the portrait of the beloved Lady Diana Spencer and presented in world premiere at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival last September. Playing the sad princess is actress Kristen Stewart, who became famous for playing Bella Swan in the saga of Twilight.

Cinecomics and Disney

As is increasingly the case, the 2022 film season will also be dominated by blockbusters and cinecomics. It begins on February 3 with Morbius, film directed by Daniel Espinosa and interpreted by the star Jared Leto. The plot revolves around biochemist Michael Morbius who is looking for a cure for a blood disease that afflicts him. However, during his scientific experiments, the man ends up turning into a vampire. Michael Morbius is a character from the Marvel comic universe and who is known to be an enemy of Spider-Man. March 3 should arrive in the hall The Batman, the Matt Reeves film that wants to be a reboot of the Batman film saga, after the Christopher Nolan trilogy. There will be the well-known Batman Robert Pattinson, the former Edward Cullen of Twilight. In the film Bruce Wayne / Batman will have to brave the rampant corruption of Gotham City as his path crosses that of the mysterious Riddler (Paul Dano).

Among the most anticipated films there are also Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness And Thor – Love & Thunder, both to be released on May 4th. The first, which is the new piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kicks off after the events told in Spider-Man: No way home and series Loki And WandaVision. Doctor Strange is still on the hunt for the Time Stone, but an unexpected threat will lead him to inadvertently unleash an evil that could destroy everything. Thor – Love and Thunder is the new chapter dedicated to the god of thunder and directed by Taika Waititi. The announcement of the film had caused a lot of discussion because, in it, it will be the character of Jane – Thor’s girlfriend and played by Natalie Portman – to take the hammer and the powers of the famous Norse god.

Among the other Marvel releases it should also be mentioned Black Panther – Wakanda Forever, which does not yet have a release date. The details on the plot of the film are top secret: this is also due to the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played Black Panther. On December 15, 2022, it will be released Aquaman and the lost kingdom, a film that belongs to Marvel’s competitor, DC Comics. In the film Jason Momoa reprise the role of Arthur, the rightful heir to the throne of the underwater empire. The film was also talked about a lot due to the presence of Amber Heard after the lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

As for the Disney productions, the film must certainly be mentioned Lightyear – the real story of Buzz, which will arrive in the hall on 17 June and which tells the story of one of the two protagonists of Toy Story. With no release date, however, it is As if by magic 2, the sequel to the film starring Amy Adams, which centers on a character from the enchanted world who discovers love in the real world. Finally, among the upcoming blockbusters and the expected films of 2022 there is Uncharted, which will arrive in theaters on February 17th. The film is based on the video game series of the same name and stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. Uncharted tells the origins of the treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland): the film tells the beginning of his friendship with Victor Sullivan, who will become his mentor and his assistant while Nathan is in search of his older brother.

Italian films expected in 2022

For fans of Italian cinema and comedy, 2022 opens with Hello beautiful, the film directed by Gennaro Nunziante starring the comic duo formed by Pio d’Antini and Amedeo Grieco, better known as Pio & Amedeo. On January 13, 2022 it arrives in the hall Latin America, the new film by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, which had its world premiere at the last Venice Film Festival. Played by Elio Germano, the film revolves around a wealthy dentist with a seemingly perfect life who falls into an abyss when in the basement of his life he makes a discovery that will change his life and destroy all his certainties.

It will also be released in 2022 Nostalgia, film directed by Mario Martone and based on the novel of the same name by Ermanno Rea. Of Nostalgia there are no precise details yet, except that it will be played by Pierfrancesco Favino and will be set in Naples, in the Sanità district. Without official release date it is also The return of Casanova, the new film by Gabriele Salvatores played by Toni Servillo and Fabrizio Bentivoglio. History, according to reports Coming Soon, revolves around a famous Italian director who, having difficulty accepting the passage of time, decides to tell the story and life of Casanova in what should be his latest film; and it is during the shooting that the man realizes that he is dangerously similar to the character he wants to bring to the big screen.

The release date of de is not yet known The Hummingbird, the film that Francesca Archibugi based on the novel of the same name by Sandro Veronesi, which in 2020 won the Strega Prize. The story revolves around Marco Carrera (played by Pierfrancesco Favino), from his childhood in the early 70s until his transfer to Rome and his return to Florence: between pain, mourning and coincidences, the film wants to tell precisely the cross-section of a human being. In the course of 2022 it should come out – second Nientepopcorn.it – also Bones & All, the new film by Luca Guadagnino that he returns to work with Timothée Chalamet after the success of Call me by your name. In the spring of 2022 the new direction of Kim Rossi Stuart, who goes back behind the camera with Brado, a film to be distributed by Vision Distribution. There are no plot details yet, except that Barbora Bobulova and Saul Nanni will also be in the film.