here’s what will happen to you in 2022

With the arrival of 2022, let’s see what the stars and the horoscope have in store for all. Here is destiny on the horizon, sign by sign

We can already see what the movements of the planets will be for the 2022 and start imagining this year’s horoscope. There are some signs that they will experience a crescendo for 12 months while others will have to struggle a little but it will be in general a great year for everyone.

After 2020 and 2021, in 2022 the stars finally seem to have stopped playing with our feelings. For many, the year has passed without even noticing it and 2022 will be a bit like this. The most important transit is certainly the one that will meet in the month of April Jupiter with Neptune.

Many signs will also feel the influences of Venus at the beginning of the year and Mars towards the end of the year that will touch the closest relationships.

Horoscope 2022 sign by sign, here is your year

Let’s review all the signs of the horoscope obviously starting with Aries. For those born under the sign of Aries the year will be characterized by Jupiter that will permanently insinuate itself in the twelfth house, the one relating to spirituality: 2022 will be for you born under the sign of Aries the beginning of a new cycle. A new cycle that will bring you much closer to people: if you feel the need to do good, listen to this inner voice.

For the Bull everything is played with two eclipses, one of the Sun which will take place on April 30th and a lunar one on November 8th. Eclipses help focus attention on what really matters and this is what 2022 will be for you, little Bulls and little Bulls: a return to what really matters.

For those born under the sign of Twins the horoscope of 2022 will help you to have no more anxieties about what others think of you. You will be more open thanks to Jupiter and for you too, 2022 will be a year of work on the person.

Read also: Scratch and Win: these signs will break through in 2022 (says the Horoscope)

Cancerians And cancerins, your 2022 will be characterized by the encounter with the Moon, which is your regent planet, with Uranus on 4 occasions: as already mentioned, eclipses are moments of change even if you don’t always love when things change. This time launch yourself into what the stars seem to point out to you as your new path. You will not regret it.

For the Lion it will be a year dedicated to professional growth. Leoncini and Leoncine for you the 2022 horoscope will be great. Just be careful not to leave overwhelm from what you may consider to be your duty. For you too there will be 4 moments of eclipse of your loved one Sun and for you too it will be about accepting what changes around you.

Read also: INPS, here is who will receive € 287 per month even without application

For those born under the sign of Virgin the planet to watch is definitely Uranus which stimulates you from the point of view of knowledge, from the experiences and of will to grow and expand their own culture. A 202, therefore, which in the horoscope will lead you to feel the desire to trips: it doesn’t matter if short or long, in near or far destinations. For you this year is about taking risks and knowing what remains unknown.

Born under the sign of Balance, for you during 2022 there will be Jupiter to help you create new interpersonal relationships: not only on a professional level but also on a human and family level. Feel an immense within you power that you can channel into creating a better world.

For it Scorpio 2021 has already been a pyrotechnic year and 2022 will continue along the same lines. For you too the influences will be those of Saturn and of Uranus that will take you to change totally leather. A new job, a new love, the novelty will accompany you throughout the year.

Read also:

Born under the sign of Sagittarius, for you 2022 apart from the month of April when you may feel you no longer know where you want to go, will be a year to remember. With Jupiter stationary in the constellation of Pisces, your back is definitely covered.

2022 for Capricorn it will be an extremely year important because, with a series of seemingly unrelated meetings and activities, you will finally end up having a place to call home. You will just have to read the signs.

For those born under the sign Aquarius, Saturn and Uranus in 2022 will be the guides that from the horoscope will help you find yourself. For this sign, in fact, in recent years it has been difficult to find one’s own role in the world but with a little help, things are changing for the better.

Let’s close with what, if he had not yet understood it, is the sign that he will win hands down in 2022: the Fish. In addition to having Jupiter and Neptune stable in your skies, you will also experience the energy of Venus between April and May and an interesting transit of Vesta, the asteroid, which is linked to the environment spiritual. For you little fishes, 2022 is just that a gateway to a new era.