There comes a time in life when we decide that the best solution for our health is to quit smoking. After a few years of vice we decide that the time has come to say enough is enough. So we enjoy the last cigarette of the pack and start our new journey. For some it is easier than for others, for many the positive effects on the body are felt practically immediately. But what are these beneficial effects and how to continue not smoking?

Here’s what would happen to our body when we stop smoking and why it is important to stop introducing carbon monoxide into our body

There are short-term side effects for those who quit smoking. And the more cigarettes you smoke the more cigarettes they are. Irritability and mood swings are the first thing that appears. For those who smoke, in fact, the cigarette is often an aid against anxiety and stress. A sort of palliative because, combined with caffeine, for example, it increases the heart rate. Again when combined with alcohol this creates swings in our blood pressure. If smoking is a powerful vasodilator, alcohol has the opposite effect. Momentarily, in fact, the cigarette lowers the pressure in proportion to the nicotine contained in the tobacco we smoke.

But that’s not a good solution if you want to increase the pressure immediately. There are other natural methods that are not harmful to health. In the long run, however, it tends to raise it. Due to the introduction of carbon monoxide into our body, the long-term effects are devastating. This oxide acts on the loss of vascular stiffness, damaging cells and increasing the risk of thrombosis.

The multiple benefits already after 12 hours

The benefits to quit smoking are of two different types. In the very short and long term. As for the effects in the short term, we can confidently say that after 12 hours the level of carbon monoxide in the blood returns to normal. The level of monoxide increases with cigarette smoking and, in health situations, does not adversely affect blood pressure. While in subjects with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases it plays a very important role. When you stop smoking, monoxide poisoning precipitates by improving oxygenation. Here, then, what would happen to our body when we stop smoking and why it is important to stop introducing carbon monoxide into our body. While it will take 2 to 12 weeks for our lung function to return to its normal values ​​and circulation to improve.

And only after a few months do cough and shortness of breath improve. We will be able to climb the stairs without breath after about 3-9 months without tobacco. Finally, after about 10 months the risk of lung cancer is halved compared to the perceived risk in a smoker. As well as for cancers of the throat, lungs or pancreas. Quitting smoking is recommended in any situation. Whether it is very young people, or whether it is people who are over 50 years old.