here’s what you can do and how

Let’s see together what will happen soon regarding quarantines and anything else regarding Covid.

It seems that there is a light at the end of this two-year long tunnel, regarding the Covid pandemic.

In fact, in a few days, all the rules will change regarding people who have Covid or who have come into contact with someone positive.

So let’s try to see what changes and how we have to behave in the short term, with the arrival of the summer.

Covid: everything changes every day

As we know the first fundamental stage is that of March 31, or the end of the state of emergency as regards the pandemic.

But this, of course, does not absolutely mean that it is all over or over, on the contrary, some rules must still be followed, while others have been changed.

These days the infections seem to increase again, with the new variant, but let’s see what will happen from 1 April.

At the moment people who have contracted Covid are in isolation, while those in close contact go into self-surveillance for 5 days and for another 5 ffp2 obligation, if there are no symptoms of course, only for those who have completed the vaccination cycle.

While for people who have not finished it or have been vaccinated for less than 14 days must have a swab after 5 days of surveillance in order to go out.

With the end of the state of emergency, and then from 1 April, those who are vaccinated and not, or those who have not completed their cycle, will have the same rules.

There is therefore no obligation to quarantine for those who have come into contact with a positive person, they will only have to have an obligation of ffp2 for 10 days, and the swab is only necessary if we have symptoms

Who is positive for the disease obviously always goes into fiduciary isolation, they are two measures that slowly bring us back to normal, or almost our country after two years.

In short, everything is about to change, even with the arrival of summer, we just have to start living as before, but always paying attention to prudence.