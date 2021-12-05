It is undeniable that products such as prepage cards Postepay have had enormous importance to accustom a large slice of citizens to the use of electronic money: the reasons for the success of these products are essentially the great simplicity of use, since specific requirements such as those relating to an account are not required current, allowing at the same time to be able to use Visa / Mastercard circuits like a credit card.

Variety and functionality

Over the years, the Postepay service has also expanded to related services, and since 2018 Poste Italiane has founded a joint stock company of the same name that deals with all the telematic products of the Post Office. The Postepay “group” counts in addition to Standard, the Evolution (which costs 12 euros a year but has an IBAN), the Green (designed for young people) and the Digital, a response to the competition trend, which increasingly does not necessarily require the use of a physical card but rather a virtual one associated with the app, even if there is the possibility of obtaining the “physical” version of the latter.

Postepay, sensational news: here’s what you can do until Christmas

Over the years Postepay has adopted but also abandoned various initiatives in order to entice customers to use the related functions in an ever more complete way, but also to respond to increasingly fierce competition. A concrete example is the Postepay Cashback, developed close to the one adopted by the Conte II government, which has recently been re-proposed.

As of now Postepay has re-proposed a collaboration with Western Union, one of the main companies that allow the sending of money immediately from one country to another. Through this service, it is in fact possible to send up to 3000 euros per month, with a limit of 1000 per day simply by using your Postepay card, taking advantage of the renewed possibilities of the application, without installing a new external app.