here’s what you can (maybe) do on Christmas and New Year’s Eve





Traveling in the time of Covid is not exactly easy – Ansa

Masks and Green pass to be able to visit the Christmas markets. Those who go to the mountains must start with the anti covid rules. For the restaurant there are no limits, but if the yellow zone were to take place, it will not be possible to sit at the table in more than 4 and goodbye to the dinner.

For travel abroad, it is advisable to keep an eye on the news of the country of destination until the very last and consider that some countries, such as Austria, are reducing the margins for no vaxes by imposing a molecular buffer to enter in the country. The EU is also ready to review its travel recommendation, and could suggest greater “surveillance”, for example by reducing the validity of tampons from 48 to 24 hours.

By Christmas most of the country will be in the white zone, with restrictions to a minimum, but some regions risk changing color.

As for travel, you need the Green pass to take the plane or long-distance trains. If a region passes into the red or orange zone, the Green pass will also be required to move in and out.

Those arriving in Italy – as well as Italians returning home – from an EU country must have a green certificate, while from other countries a negative molecular or antigen test is also required in the previous 72 hours (from 48 hours for entry from UK). The Sicilian governor Nello Musumueci has just launched a further tightening, which will remain in force until 31 December: even travelers arriving from Germany and the United Kingdom will have to undergo the swab in Sicilian ports and airports.

For parties and dinners at home there are no limitations whether you are in the white area or in the yellow area. In the latter color range, in indoor restaurants, however, it will not be possible to sit at the table in more than four (unless you live together), the capacity of theaters and cinemas drops to 50%, and discos close. In the orange area, the bar and restaurant can only take away.

And with the rise of the infections, some mayors are thinking of canceling the street parties. Even if it is premature – according to the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa – to forecast bans on New Year’s Eve, as they are already thinking in Trieste.

On the eve of the winter season there is therefore concern in South Tyrol. If it slips towards the yellow zone, or worse the orange (which also provides for the closure of the ski lifts), it could again be a disaster for winter tourism. In the meantime, to access the implants it is mandatory to present the Green pass, except for children under 12, and to wear the surgical mask or Ffp2. The capacity limit for gondola lifts is set at 80%, on chairlifts it is 100%.