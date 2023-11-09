Here’s what you missed at the 2023 CMA Awards

August 3 / 11:15 PM EST Lanny Wilson named 2023 Entertainer of the Year at CMA Awards An emotional Lanny Wilson picked up his third win of the night, being named Most Valuable Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer takes a look back at the years to talk about the “wild ride” of pursuing a career in country music. Wilson said during his acceptance speech, “This is all I wanted to do. This is the only thing I know how to do.” She said of her win, “It finally feels like country music is back to me. I love it with all my heart.” Wilson faced stiff competition from Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen for the coveted title. Lenny Wilson accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year from Keith Urban. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

August 3 / 11:07 PM EST Chris Stapleton wins Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton won the CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year on Wednesday night. He thanked his wife, Morgan Stapleton, saying, “I’ve won a few of these and I’m always shocked when I win one.” He thanked his wife Morgan Stapleton and said that without her he would not be where he is today. Stapleton was up against fellow male nominees Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll and Cody Johnson. Chris Stapleton accepts the award for Male Vocalist of the Year from Nate Bargatz on stage. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

August 3 / 10:56 PM EST Tanya Turner made the audience dance with her brilliant performance There were no country fans in their seats during Tanya Turner’s performance of the iconic “Delta Dawn.” Little Big Town first began singing by harmonizing a portion of the 1972 hit that made Turner a star at the age of 13. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the song peaked at number 6 in the country. Chart at that time. Kimberly Schlapman, Tanya Tucker and Karen Fairchild perform onstage during the 57th annual CMA Awards. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Turner donned a glittering black outfit on stage while photos from her country music heyday were shown on the screen behind her. He was nominated into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year.

August 3 / 11:25 PM EST Lainey Wilson wins Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson scored her second consecutive win of the night, once again being named Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards. “For all you little girls watching this and for the people who are here tonight, too, this is something that I’m doing – I’m waking up every day and looking at myself in the mirror and saying , ‘I’m beautiful. I’m smart. I’m talented. I’m devout. I’m fearless,'” she said during her acceptance speech. “If someone tells me I can’t do it, hold your beer , look at this.” Lainey Wilson accepts the award for Female Vocalist of the Year from Martina McBride. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Wilson added, “We girls, you all have had to do great from the beginning.” The “Never Say Never” singer was in the category along with fellow country icons Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce.

August 4 / 10:24 PM EST Lanny Wilson wins Album of the Year Lanny Wilson claimed a big win Wednesday night, and took home some hardware for album of the year. While accepting his award he said, “I think my love for storytelling really comes from being in Baskin (Louisiana), a town of 200 people.” “There’s not much to do, I mean you sit around the kitchen table and you tell the same old stories you’ve been hearing for years – stories that get better every time you hear them. ” Lanny Wilson accepts the award for Album of the Year from Paula Abdul and Darius Rucker. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images In 2022, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer released “Bell Bottom Country”, which was produced by Jay Joyce and engineered by Joyce and Jason Hall. The album includes the songs “Hillbilly Hippie,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Atta Girl.” Wilson was competing against Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time,” Luke Combs’s “Gettin’ Old,” Kelsea Ballerini’s “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” and Ashley McBride’s “Ashley McBride Presents: Lindaville.”

August 4 / 10:11 PM EST Country music pays touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett Several stars paid tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett with a medley performance. Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band all took the stage for this song. Chesney and McAnally came on stage first, sitting next to each other with guitars in hand, playing Buffett’s hit “A Pirate Looks at Forty”. Jackson and Zac Brown then proceeded to “Margaritaville” while shots of Buffett played on a giant screen behind them. Alan Jackson and Zac Brown pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during the 57th annual CMA Awards. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images The “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” singer died in September. Merkel died on May 1 at the age of 76 after a four-year battle with cell skin cancer, a statement on her official website revealed. News of his death was announced on his social media pages at the time. Read more The statement said he died “peacefully” while “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.” “He lived his life like a song till his last breath and will be deeply missed by many people,” the statement said.



August 4 / 10:04 PM EST Jelly Roll wins New Artist of the Year award Jelly Roll was named Best New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, promptly thanking “My Lord and My Wife” in his acceptance speech. “There’s something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning New Artist of the Year. I don’t know where you are in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep moving forward, Baby. I want to tell you that success is on the other side. I want to tell you that it’s going to be okay,” he said, and the audience gave him a standing ovation. The “Need a Favor” singer faced off against Zach Bryan, whom she called “the hottest man on the planet” on stage, as well as Parker McCallum, Megan Moroney and Hailey Whitters. Jelly Roll accepted the New Artist of the Year award from Dave Haywood, Hilary Scott and Charles Kelly. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

August 4 / 9:30 PM EST Old Dominion wins vocal group of the year Old Dominion, composed of Trevor Rosen, Geoff Spring, Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursey, won for top vocal group of the year. The group’s latest album release, “Memory Lane,” features 18 tunes including the title song “Memory Lane,” “Stay Drunk,” “Can’t Break Up Now” and “Ain’t Got a Worry” featuring Blake. Shelton. For Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion was up against fellow country bands Lady A, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and Midland. Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursey accepted the award for Vocal Group of the Year. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

August 5 / 9:12 PM EST Morgan Wallen brings out Eric Church in surprise featurette performance Morgan Wallen took to the CMA Awards stage Wednesday night to perform his hit “Man Made a Bar.” In a surprise move, Entertainer of the Year nominees were joined by Eric Church, who is also featured in the song. The two stood together playing their guitars at Nashville’s Bidstone Arena, getting a huge reaction from the country music-loving crowd. Eric Church and Morgan Wallen perform onstage during the 57th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images