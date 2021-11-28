here’s what you need to know

What to do if the Spid account of Poste Italiane does not work? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

From 1 October 2021, Spid has started a real revolution. The Public System of Digital Identityin fact, it is now mandatory to access all the portals of the Public Administration of our country. Starting from the Agenzia delle Entrate website up to that of the INPS, the SPID presents itself as the access key for any type of online office of the public administration, and beyond.

With regard to the Spid, some have recently aroused particular interest problems found by numerous users, owners of a Poste Italiane account. Precisely in this context it will be interesting to know that there are tricks through which you can solve these situations and defend yourself from any blackouts. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Spid Poste, what to do if it doesn’t work: everything you need to know

As already mentioned Poste Italiane has decided to pay the in-person recognition service to obtain the Spid. Many owners of a Poste account have recently encountered numerous problems in the platform. In this regard, it is good to know how to protect yourself and avoid unpleasant inconveniences.

First of all, as it is easy to guess, the first advice in case of problems is to contact support. Obviously the solution will be different depending on the situation with which you find yourself having to deal. Precisely for this reason it is good explain in more detail possible what happens.

Only in this way will assistance be able to provide appropriate advice. If, on the other hand, the problem is due to the fact that they do not remember the access data, then all you have to do is follow the steps indicated to recover your credentials. If even in this way the problem cannot be solved, then it is advisable to contact an operator.

Based on what can be seen from the Poste Italiane website, we remind you that Customer Service through Digital Assistant on the telephone channel it is active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The assistance with operator, on the other hand, it is active from Monday to Saturday from 8 to 20.

Always on Poste Italiane websiteFurthermore, it is possible to notice that there are several telephone numbers that you can contact, in order to have assistance according to your problem.

Starting from assistance on correspondence and parcels, passing through financial services, up to the verySpid Digital Identity of Poste Italiane, all you have to do is contact the numbers indicated and finally find a solution to your problems.