Here’s What You Should Know – NBC New York (47)

What you should know New York state on Saturday shared its second criteria guidance for people who can get a booster dose of COVID-19. This days after the five counties began offering the fourth dose of the vaccine because the federal government authorized it earlier in the week.

People who qualify to receive this fourth vaccine in New York include New Yorkers age 50 and older who received their first booster at least four months ago. Also adults who received the vaccine Johnson & Johnson for the last time at least four months ago and also all persons over 12 years of age who have moderate to severe immune compromise.

Second booster doses are free and widely available throughout New York, including at all state-run mass vaccination sites (schedule an appointment here or find a convenient location near you here). State health officials continue to encourage people who meet the criteria to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The recipients of the vaccine Johnson & Johnson they can get a second booster of any COVID mRNA vaccine, which means Pfizer or Moderna. However, those under the age of 17 must still continue with the Pfizer vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated and staying up to date on all recommended doses is the most effective way to prevent serious illness and hospitalizations, and move forward safely during this pandemic,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

“For each of us, vaccination remains our best line of personal defense against COVID. As we have seen with the recent rise of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, COVID is still with us. These safe and effective vaccines remain free, including the second booster,” said state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.

According to CDC data from the recent Omicron surge, those who received the booster were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were not vaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized, he said.

Retail pharmacies are also administering the second booster dose, as are major chains including Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid. Learn more about the second booster dose in New York City here.

The Omicron subvariant BA.2 is now the dominant COVID strain circulating in New York and the country and is contributing to an increase in cases. However, hospitalizations and deaths, the most critical benchmarks, have continued to decline.

Experts say that while BA.2 may be more contagious than its predecessor, there is no evidence at this time that it is linked to more severe disease or is more resistant to vaccines. Given those factors and the high vaccination rates in New York, officials don’t expect the subvariant to trigger another major viral resurgence locally or in the US.

The state’s booster and extra dose website includes information for New Yorkers on first and second booster doses, extra doses, who meets the criteria, frequently asked questions, and resources for providers.

All New York State mass vaccination sites are giving second booster doses to New Yorkers who qualify. To schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, New Yorkers can visit the Am I Eligible? or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People can also contact their pharmacy, local county health department, or health care provider to make appointments where vaccines are available. New Yorkers can also visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near them.