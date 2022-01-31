here’s what you’re seeing, North Korea’s latest horror – Free Newspaper





On Sunday 30 January the North Korea launched a missile, the most powerful launched since 2017: it flew 800 kilometers, reaching a maximum height of two thousand kilometers. Today, the regime’s propaganda published a series of photographs to inform the world of the test conducted, among other things without that Kim Jong-un was present: a way of signaling that these experiments are now routine and that North Korea’s war technology is well developed.





“It was just a launch to verify the reliability of this class of missiles,” explained the regime through the KCNA news agency, in charge of disseminating the photos of the launch. There is, however, a detail that has left the whole world rather dumbfounded: a camera seems to have been installed on the missile’s warhead, with the aim of filming the earth which in the event of a ballistic war should end up smashed to ashes. According to experts, those images could be retouched, especially the one that frames the nose of the bomb alone: how was it possible to take it from above?





The fact is that this was the eleventh missile launched in January: a monthly record with which North Korea wants to continue to put pressure on the United States. But President Joe Biden has other priorities than Kim’s dangerous games, as he grapples with the Ukrainian crisis.



