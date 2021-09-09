here’s what’s behind it [FOTO]

Another big Hollywood star has definitely changed physique: after the posts of Will Smith in panties with bacon in sight, now it’s up to Mark Wahlberg show her drastic change with a photo posted on her Instagram account. Behind the decision, as often happened to many actors and actresses, there is the role in his next film.

He had already announced it a month ago during a guest from Jimmy Kimmel, declaring: “I have to get as fat as possible while shooting the film. My goal is to put on approx 15 pounds in the next six weeks“. The lens seems widely within reach, given that as Mark Wahlberg himself points out in the photo, in just 3 weeks it has already gained a considerable weight, about 10kg: the comparison between before and after is evident. The secret had always been revealed in advance by Kimmel: “I want to eat whatever comes within range“.

There is curiosity now to see the film that is requesting this change from the star of The Fighter and other action movies in which he showed off a muscular physique. It is about Father Stu, biopic focusing on the figure of the famous boxer turned priest Stuart Long, who passed away in 2014. The film will be directed by Rosalind Ross, companion of Mel Gibson, who will play the protagonist’s father.

The reason for Wahlberg’s fattening is directly related to story of the boxer-priest, who had to end his career after a bad injury. Once he hung up his gloves, he was also the victim of an accident and, in the hospital, an out-of-body experience prompted him to become a priest. The list of misfortunes, however, is not finished: while he was hospitalized, Stuart Long was also diagnosed a muscular dystrophy, an illness that forced him in a wheelchair until his death.

For this delicate and dramatic role, Mark Wahlberg therefore has to adjust his physique to fit that of an out-of-practice boxer. The actor is following one high-calorie diet and, in the post, he thanked his personal chef for this quick (and for some unhealthy) change. He is not the first actor to experiment with diets like this: ask for information Christian Bale, who lost and regained dozens and dozens of kilos between one role and another. The hope, for Wahlberg, is that the result will be equally successful.

