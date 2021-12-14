Doing physical activity is very important to avoid a multiplicity of pathologies which one encounters especially at a certain age. Therefore, it must be done but with criteria, that is, accompanying the exercise, the right dietary rules. In particular, it will have happened to us that during training we felt heavy because we had eaten something.

As a rule, before going for a run or exercising, we shouldn’t eat anything or just certain things. Yes, because an incorrect move in this sense could affect our well-being during the movement. Therefore, here is what is best to eat and drink before and after running and exercise, to stay healthy.

Let’s start with the advice of experts on the subject, ie nutritionists. First of all, 180 minutes before, corresponding to 3 hours before, you can eat the following foods: a banana with a jar of natural yogurt. Alternatively, a packet of crackers or 50 grams of bread with some low-fat cheese.

Here’s what’s best to eat and drink before and after running and exercise to stay healthy

Always with the aforementioned advance, we can eat fiber. Think of barley flakes or a plate of wholemeal pasta, seasoned with a drizzle of oil. In addition, we can introduce a small portion of proteins, such as: fish or white meat, steamed or grilled. If, on the other hand, we like something lighter, we can choose 50 grams of turkey breast.

Instead, we come to what we must avoid before physical exercise. Strange to say, vegetables should be avoided, as they can cause intestinal irritation and bloating. Then, simple sugars are also banned, such as: biscuits, chocolate bars and chocolates. In fact, they cause short-lived glycemic peaks, stimulating the accumulation of fat. In addition, unlike what one might think, they do not provide the energy needed for training.

What can you eat an hour and a half earlier

An hour and a half before running or physical activity, we can choose to eat one of these fruits. Think of bananas, avocados, dried apricots, almonds, kiwis and pumpkin seeds. They are a panacea for the supply of carbohydrates, magnesium and potassium they provide. Thus, they prevent fatigue and muscle cramps, keeping blood pressure under control.

Finally, 30 minutes before starting the workout, we can drink a glass of milk or eat 80 grams of turkey breast. Milk and lean cold cuts reduce muscle fatigue and provide the right amount of energy.

Let’s come now to what it is advisable to eat after running or training. In this case, we can have a meal consisting of a cup of brown rice or potatoes, salad, spinach and dairy products. In this way, we will reintegrate, respectively: carbohydrates, mineral salts, iron and magnesium that strengthen the muscles and finally proteins of rapid assimilation.