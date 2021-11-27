Business

here’s what’s happening in Italy with payments

Zach Shipman


After the latest Facebook and Whatsapp downtime, users from all over Italy seem to be holding their breath in the last few minutes payment service connected to PostePay.

Also according to the amount of user reports on downdetector, the ecosystem services created by Poste Italiane would be inaccessible or partially functional.

We have carried out some tests and the currently impossible actions include all those related to online payments made through a PostePay card. These include payments through GPay, PayPal and even the top-up of prepaid cards from other providers, such as Hype di BancaSella.

We are waiting to find out the official reasons behind the problem, with the hope that it will be resolved as soon as possible.

We remember, in any case, that in most cases we are talking about maintenance operations extraordinary and only rarely of attacks of any kind. At present, formulating hypotheses would still fall within the realm of speculation. In the past year there have been several cases that have involved many other companies besides Poste Italiane and the well-known services related to Meta, the group that leads Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

In fact, the Twitch down before the summer period and the disservice on the PSN for PS3 and PSVita in May 2021 have also held the ground in recent months.

