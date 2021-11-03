Here’s what’s wrong with the Report investigation

The storm on the episode of Report it shows no sign of abating: the investigation conducted by the staff of Siegfried Ranucci has many gaps regarding the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, gaps that often and willingly have turned into blatant inaccuracies.

Report errors

As we have already discussed at Giornale.it, everything starts with Ranucci’s allusion. “ It is obvious that the third dose is the business of the pharmaceutical companies that push. Italy has already approved for 2022 and allocated two billion euros for new doses of the vaccine “, adding how the manufacturing companies prefer to sell the doses to Western countries rather than sell to poor countries. In short, the” inaccuracies “(to put it mildly) are obvious and have already been denounced by both the political and scientific worlds. Beatrice Mautino, biotechnologist and science communicator, on his Twitter account he did not mince words, stating that he wrote the first letter to Report in the early 2000s. “ I was a PhD student and I had seen a report that talked about something I knew and that had been turned upside down in their story. It has happened a lot since then. They call it thesis journalism. I wonder if it’s journalism “.

It also echoes it Dario Bressanini, Italian chemist and expert science communicator, who attacks Report underlining how “ those unfamiliar with the subject think that Report is journalism. Anyone who knows the subject immediately understands that it is filth passed off as a Great Inquiry. By now I have pointed out too many times that it is enough now, also because then the fans arrive with foaming at the mouth “.

What is it that doesn’t add up

Many, too many errors for a broadcast that reaches millions of Italians and feeds the small minority of skeptics and no vax: third dose “business”? Until proven otherwise, the vaccine is saving the lives of millions of people and has killed the circulation of the virus (although still present), the recall is essential because after six months the antibodies of any vaccine begin to vanish; L’herd immunity, brought up by Ranucci as if we had not reached it: even if Covid is still among us, with over 80% of immunized it obviously has much more difficulty in finding organisms to attack, the proof is that hospitals remain with very few critical issues. And then the Moderna case, we would say more “fake” the Moderna case. We have addressed all these issues with an expert in the sector.

What the expert says

Exclusively for IlGiornale.it, we heard the opinion of Prof. Giovanni Di Perri, virologist and head of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Amedeo di Savoia in Turin. Ranucci’s sentence on the business of pharmaceutical companies is nipped in the bud by Di Perri’s common sense. “AND unhappy both as a statement and for the media effect it generated. If we say that the third dose is the business of pharmaceutical companies, it is like saying that appetite is the business of those who make spaghetti. From an ethical point of view I understand that the profit of a pharmaceutical company is different from those who manufacture ball cushions but a certain level of research and results only take place if there is a right function behind it. Saying that one does his job because he wants to earn is taken for granted, everyone works because he has to support himself. This is because saying such a sentence is quite obvious but it has a certain effect “, the professor tells us.

The case of the Moderna half dose

Report’s investigation then rages against the third dose of Moderna and the mistake made in the administration. In reality, as Di Perri explains chronologically, there is absolutely nothing to complain about. “In essence, on October 25, the EMA authorizes the third dose of Moderna for subjects over 18 years of age, saying to administer it no earlier than 6-8 months after the second dose. specifying to give half a dose. On October 28, Aifa acknowledges, on October 29 a circular from the Ministry indicates the recall specifying that half a dose must be taken, these are the facts “, affirms the infectious disease specialist. The process, therefore, stems from what he said in September Moderna speaking privately with Ema and Fda, that is the proposal of the recall with half a dose “but it was not an official statement – underlines Di Perri – Our Ministry could not anticipate Ema by hearsay because it could very well not be accepted. It was a consistent and regular development of the indications, in harmony with the role of these organisms “.

What happened then? Until there was an order from Ema, on September 14th there circular the Ministry has indicated the third dose for the frail, not specifying which vaccine to do. On 27 September, it also extended to those over 80 years old and to those residing in the RSA. On 8 October, the Ministry extends the third dose to Over 60s and health workers but only the Pfizer vaccine is indicated. “Since that time, only 2.5% of third doses in Italy have been administered with a full dose of Moderna. But who did it go to? better give it the full dose “, Di Perri tells us, to put an end to any attempt of useless speculation on the vaccine in the bud.

Difference between Pfizer and Moderna on the third dose

Why, if we are talking about two messenger RNA vaccines, is the indication for the third doses different if we are talking about Pfizer (full dose) and Moderna (half dose)? “In examines yields of vaccines, it turned out that in terms of protection but above all the presence of neutralizing antibodies, the protection with Moderna lasts a little longer. If you look at the vaccine content, you will see that Moderna has 100 micrograms of messenger RNA whereas Pfizer has 30. So, the substance in technical terms, could actually reside in this, there is more messenger Rna in Moderna and one increased production of spike proteins. It is likely that this is the case “, says Di Perri.

Herd immunity: why Report is wrong (here too)

Ranucci, at the beginning of the service, ironically took it out even with those who said that with 80% we would have reached theherd immunity: according to the journalist, however, this immunity does not exist. Nothing could be more wrong, and the pandemic situation in Italy amply demonstrates it: now only 15% of the population is discovered, the virus is struggling to find “free organisms”, the hospital situation is under control and the new daily cases are still few. “I perfectly agree – underlines Di Perri – the term herd immunity was defined for the measles vaccine which has practically absolute and definitive protection for life. Here we have a vaccine that protects slightly less and whose protection tends to to reduce over time, it is clear that we are resorting to the third dose to reinforce the protective effects of the vaccine. vaccinated subjects, there was already a herd effect that reduced the percentage of infected subjects who ended up in hospital “, the infectious specialist tells us.

Right now, if we close our eyes and go to last year, November 3, we find ourselves in a completely different situation: we were without vaccines and the indiscriminate arrival of serious subjects in hospital. “Now we have all open (even discos), we are celebrating a 6% increase in GDP, it seems to me that the vaccine is working and is returning that standard of living we had before. “Di Perri preaches calm but is optimistic for the near future.” We are not finished , we are doing the third dose on purpose, we hope that it will have a particularly strong effect in increasing protection and may also have a longer lasting effect. If we see that with three doses we will be almost totally protected from serious cases, we will know what to do in the future “.

The damages of a poor news report

In conclusion, we asked Prof. Di Perri what he thought, as a citizen, about the report broadcast the other night. Also on this occasion, the virologist does not mince words. “We have discussed and dissected the facts, on the other side there is perception: such a service, instead of trusting the third dose and inviting citizens to vaccinate themselves with the third dose as a further reinforcement of their protection, the impression it gave was dispersed, that there was the usual conspiracy behind it, which was favored the business of pharmaceutical companies and so on. This, honestly, is not what we need right now, it’s just the opposite, “he concludes.