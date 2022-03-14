For those who adopt the running to lose weight, get back in shape and pass the swimsuit test when it is better to run? Many these days are asking themselves this question by looking in the mirror. In the following lines, those who ask this question will find the answer.

The costume test is looming and then it is urgent to get to work to lose the extra pounds accumulated in the winter. But how to burn the calories from here to the moment of the first outing on the beach or on the edge of a swimming pool? Programming is certainly the first step to take. Once you have found the motivation to lose weight, you need to understand how much weight you want to lose. Whoever has a goal reaches the finish line more easily. To plan your return to shape easily and without too much effort or privation, you can follow a 4-step planning.

Doing physical activity not only helps mental and physical well-being but also health. Medicine recognizes that running has significant benefits for our body. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology showed that running could lower the risk of death from particular conditions.

Here’s when to run to lose weight and get back in shape by choosing the best time of the day to get the maximum benefits

Those who start running will ask themselves two questions, at what time of day to run and how many times during the week. The answer depends on the goal to be achieved. For example, running twice a week or just on weekends may seem like a small thing for health. However, research by the English Loughborough University revealed that even a couple of days of running during the week could protect the cardiovascular system. The results of the study were published in the journal Jama International Medicine.

Running 45 minutes on Saturdays and maybe even 45 minutes on Sundays would not only help your health but could also help you lose weight. Runners lose between 300 and 400 calories per hour on average. Much depends on the weight, on the physical constitution and therefore on the metabolism.

What time of day is best suited for running? Experts advise against training early in the morning, both before and after breakfast. The body temperature is at its lowest level of the day and the muscles are more stiff. Those with a long lunch break may decide to run in that time frame. However, it should be known that our body also goes on a lunch break. The cardiorespiratory system and body temperature in particular tend to reduce functionality.

Many scientific studies have revealed that the best time of day to run and lose weight is in the afternoon. At this time of the day the body temperature and all the vital functions of the organism are at the top. Running for 45 minutes after a busy day at work might be tiring, but it’s also very rewarding.

Deepening

4 tips to quickly strengthen your physical condition and lose weight while running, burning calories and getting back into shape immediately