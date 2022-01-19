here’s where and how they work

Given the dramatic impasse in which the ASLs of all of Italy have sunk, finally, two years after the beginning of the pandemic, somewhere so-called do-it-yourself Covid pads also become valid. In a region of Italy, the first ever, from Wednesday 19 January it is finally possible to start and end the quarantine even with just a home test, alone.

Tamponi, we change: all the news in Emilia Romagna

This is a new method in the national field, which aims to simplify the procedures for tracing and taking care of citizens positive to the virus by the regional health service. Where does it happen? In Emilia Romagna, which has often proved to be a step ahead of the rest of Italy, and not just in terms of pandemic management.

Several days ago Emilia started a further expansion of the vaccination campaign, with thestart of the third dose for 12-15 year olds at 4 months from the completion of the primary cycle, and to a greater simplification of the convoluted national system, through two new measures.

On the one hand theexit from the periods of isolation and quarantine by carrying out quick swabs in the pharmacy free of charge, starting from Monday 10 January, with the cost therefore borne by the health service. On the other handautotesting, from Wednesday 19 January, with the possibility, in the event of a quick swab performed in-house at home and a positive outcome, to immediately start the period of isolation by recording the test result in a special regional portal, without waiting for the times of the healthcare company.

Therefore, starting from January 19, in Emilia-Romagna it is possible to carry out self-test with a rapid antigenic swab to determine any positivity to Covid and formally start the period of isolation, without unnecessary waiting. The positivity certified through the do-it-yourself swab and the subsequent upload of the result on the electronic health record (here what it is and how it works) allows the automatic sending of the information to the Public Health Departments for the activation of fiduciary isolation.

Likewise, always with self-test, after 7 days, which must be counted starting from the day following the positive result, it is possible to carry out an additional tampon by yourself to verify and certify any negativity, always uploading the result to your electronic health record, e thus obtaining the end of insulation certification within 24 hours (here the new quarantine rules in force).

Who can do it

The potential audience concerns about 2 million people. It is a procedure that can be used by:

citizens assisted in Emilia-Romagna

with activated Electronic Health Record e

who have already received the third dose of the Covid vaccine.

In any case, the Region stresses the need to always consult your general practitioner or medical guard in the event of a positive outcome, and especially in the presence of symptoms, even mild ones.

How does it work

The asymptomatic person who has already received the third booster dose of vaccine and who needs to take a swab, because he has come into contact with a positive, can undergo the self-test alone, in his own home.

If the swab is successful, the person will will be able to register it on the electronic health record and thus start the period of isolation. In particular, it will be necessary to indicate on the Electronic Health Record – in addition to your contacts – the result of the test, the date and time of execution, the test used by searching for the barcode number shown on the test package, the lot and its expiration date.

At that point it will be necessary upload on the website the photo showing the commercial name of the test used and the bar code shown on the package, and the test result.

The person who initiated the procedure, after having sent the test result, will receive the document of initiation of fiduciary isolation from the Ausl within 24 hours. From this moment, the counting that lasts starts 7 daysi for those who have received the booster dose.

After this period, the citizen can repeat the self-test and record the negative result on the Electronic Health Record, if so. It will also have to sign a self-declaration of absence of symptoms attributable to the acute phase of the disease (fever, cough, rhinitis, cold) for at least 3 days before carrying out the test.

If the test is still positive, it will be possible to do further tests, always self-administered, in the following days and transmit the result as soon as a negative result is obtained.

The isolation, in the absence of symptoms, is in any case interrupted by the Ausl at 21 days from the execution of the first positive test, without the need to resort to further tests.

After an initial experimentation, during which random checks will be carried out to verify the coincidence of the rapid test result with the molecular one, the objective of the Region is to take a further step forward, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, and that is, to extend this modality also to those who have taken the second dose for less than 4 months.

Which tampons are good for DIY

You can use one of the rapid self-test antigen tests available in pharmacies, supermarkets and shops. The tests, to be valid for self-certification, they must bear the CE mark followed by a 4-digit code certifying that that test is valid for use at home, without assistance from a healthcare professional.

And the product must have instructions on how to use and how to interpret the test in Italian too, to ensure that it is valid on our territory.

There list of tests that can be used for the result to be validated, continuously updated, is available at this address: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/tamponi-autotesting.

Rapid test in pharmacy for isolation / quarantine closure

Thanks to the agreement with the pharmacy associations, from Monday 10 January in Emilia, people without Covid symptoms can then go to partner pharmacies to perform the rapid nasal antigen test.

They will be able to do so as long as they fall within the following cases:

to carry out a follow-up screening or

if asymptomatic and in quarantine for having had close contact with a Covid case

to close the quarantine period itself: within 24 hours they will automatically receive from the health company the report of the closure of the case and reactivation of the green pass.

If the test is positive for these people, they will be able to carry out the rapid nasal antigen test always in the pharmacy after 10 days for the closure of the isolation period or after 7 days in the case of a person vaccinated with a third dose, who has completed the primary cycle or has recovered from Covid, again for less than 4 months.

Swabs performed for quarantine closure or isolation are the responsibility of the Health Service, that is, they are free for all citizens.

The agreement with pharmacies also includes a point relating to schools. In fact, first and second grade secondary school students in whose class a Covid case has occurred will be able to do the rapid antigen test, at the request of the general practitioner or pediatrician. In particular, they will be able to take the first test when the presence of a positive is detected and the second test 5 days after the first. The buffer will be paid by the commissioner and therefore free.

We remember that from 1 February the rules for asymptomatic positives change.