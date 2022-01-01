“Here’s where I’ll play next year”

2022 starts with a bombshell announcement, Erling Haaland has revealed where he will play next season: all decided

Since making his scoring entry into European football, the Norwegian forward has become one of the most coveted players in the world: now his future seems to be outlined.

All the big clubs want to get to Erling Haaland, along with Kylian Mbappé he seems to be the man who will take on world football in the next few years. The release clause will be activated next summer, of about 75 million euros, which will allow any club to deal with Mino Raiola without necessarily having to go through the Borussia Dortmund. To start 2022 right away, then, the 2000 class revealed which championship will welcome him for next season: Haaland has clear ideas.

Haaland and the announcement that distorts the transfer market: “I will play in Spain”

The transfer market is the theater of dreams, even impossible ones, which sometimes turn into reality. All thoughts, past and present, of the Juventus and other clubs of A league about Erling Haaland however, they must crash against a harsh reality. The 2000-born bomber spoke about his future, announcing which country he will play next. The farewell to Borussia Dortmund in summer it now appears inevitable.

From Marbella, where he is currently on vacation, Erling Haaland answered questions from some fans about his future. As reported by ‘SportMediaset’, in fact, the Norwegian declared: “Next year I will play in Spain”. Cut it out Bayern Monaco, PSG and the big names of Premier League, the race for the most coveted striker in the world therefore seems to be a two-man race: Haaland could wear the jersey of the Barcelona or of real Madrid.