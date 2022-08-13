Here’s where the cast of Glee are today

If you grew up in the 2010s, you witnessed the phenomenon Glee. The show launched the careers of several stars, but some became true Hollywood dramas.

Glee followed a group of students at the fictional William McKinley High School who were part of the singing club (glee club), led by their Spanish teacher Will Schuester. All very different, friendships and romances are created between the members of the Glee Club.

Here is where the actors are Glee today

1. Lea Michele (Rachel Berry)

After the broadcast of Glee, Lea Michele’s reputation took a hit. Accused by some former work colleagues of racism, she is more discreet on social networks. She focused on music and released 2 solo albums, as well as a Christmas album. She married Zandy Reich in 2019 and the pair had a son, Ever Leo Reich, in 2020. Recently, in a turn of events eerily reminiscent of her character Rachel’s life, Lea landed the lead role of Fanny Brice in musical comedy funny girl on Broadway. The character was first offered to Beanie Feldstein, but she pulled out of production under unclear circumstances.

2. Mark Salling (Noah Puckerman)

After Glee, Mark’s career did not take off as he would have liked, then his life becomes a real horror movie in which he is the villain. After being accused of sexual misconduct by a former girlfriend in 2013, Mark was arrested in 2015 for possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty, but took his own life in 2018, two months before his trial.



3. Matthew Morrison (Will Schuester)

Matthew’s screen career has been pretty quiet since the show. He got a few recurring roles on shows like American Horror Story and Grey’s Anatomy. On the side of his love life, the 43-year-old married model Renee Puente in 2014. Together they have two children born in 2017 and 2021.

4. Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams)

Kevin released his EP, Boy, in 2019. On the television career side, Kevin appears in a few productions, but no role as significant as that of Artie. Today, he hosts a radio show. Kevin came out in 2018 and is in a relationship with actor Austin McKenzie.

5. Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester)

Jane Lynch’s career is going well! The 62-year-old appears on several shows, including Criminal Minds, Space Force and Only Murders in the Building alongside Selena Gomez. Ditto for the cinema where she lends her face, but also often her voice to animated films. He has not been known to have a relationship since his divorce from Dr. Lara Embry in 2013.

6. Chris Colfer (Kurt Hummel)

Chris has quit acting somewhat since Glee and is focusing on a career as an author instead! He has published no less than 15 highly successful children’s and young adult books. He is currently working on adapting his series The Land of Stories for the screen. He has been in a relationship with Will Sherrod since 2013.

7. Dianna Agron (Quinn Fabray)

The role of Quinn was what propelled Dianna to celebrity status and since then she has landed several roles in various films. After a four-year marriage to Mumford & Sons frontman Winston Marshall, Dianna is not known to have a new relationship. She is very involved with several causes, including PETA and the LGBT community.

8. Amber Riley (Mercedes Jones)

Amber’s powerful and incredible voice landed her several Broadway roles after Glee, for which she won multiple accolades. Multi-talented, also won the 17th season of Dancing With the Stars in 2013! She also released her first EP, Rileyin 2020. In the spring of 2022, Amber and her fiancé, entrepreneur Desean Black, separated.

9. Naya Rivera (Santana Lopez)

Naya is one of the actors of Glee who met a tragic fate. After filming the show, her career was in full swing. In 2014 and 2015, his roles on TV and in the cinema multiplied. She had a tumultuous relationship with Ryan Dorsey, the father of her son Josey. Naya and Ryan had to call the police several times against each other, resulting in domestic violence charges against Naya which were eventually dropped. Then, in July 2020, Naya disappeared while on a boat trip alone with her then 4-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru near Los Angeles.



Josey was found, but not his mother. A few days later, Naya’s body is found. The authorities’ theory is that while Naya and Josey were bathing, the current would have carried them away from the boat. Naya would then have used all her strength to bring Josey back to safety, then she would have succumbed to an accidental drowning. A real tragedy.



10. Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson)

The interpreter of Blaine has had a very successful career since Glee. He won an Emmy for his role in Season 2 ofAmerican Crime Story in which he played serial killer Andrew Cunanan, responsible for the death of designer Gianni Versace. He also gets several roles on Broadway. In his personal life, he has been married since 2018 to singer Mia Swier. Together they have a daughter who was born in April this year.

11. Heather Morris (Brittany Pierce)

Trained dancer, before GleeHeather participated in So You Think You Can Dance and Beyoncé’s world tour. Since then, she has participated in a few television and film productions, but no role was as remarkable as that of Brittany, apart from the role of mom! Married to basketball player Taylor Hubbell since 2015, Heather has two boys.

12. Chord Overstreet (Sam Evans)

Since his role as Sam, Chord has released several EPs and albums. He also got a few roles on TV, including in the series The Bold Type in 2020. This winter, he will lead a Christmas romantic comedy on Netflix alongside Lindsay Lohan. Chord has had relationships with Emma Roberts and Emma Watson in the past.

13. Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang)

Other than a few small roles here and there, Jenna seems to have quit acting since Glee. She has nevertheless participated in a few stage productions of musicals, both as an artist and a producer. In 2020, she married her partner of 2 years David Stanley, and the couple welcomed their first child just recently, in June 2022!

14. Harry Shum Jr (Mike Chang)

In addition to Mike in Gleemany will recognize Harry for his role as Magnus in Shadowhunters. Since then, he has obtained several film roles, including in Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard and Everywhere All At Once. On television, it can be seen in Grey’s Anatomy in 2022 as a new doctor. He married dancer Shelby Rabara in 2015 and the pair had a baby girl, Xia, in 2019.

15. Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson)

Finally, Cory Monteith passed away in July 2013, while Glee was still in progress. At that time, the actor shared his life with his on-screen girlfriend, Lea Michele. The young man who had been battling drug and alcohol addiction since his teenage years had attended rehab a few months earlier. Unfortunately, he lost his fight and died of an overdose at the age of 31. A tribute episode to Finn, and to Cory by the same token, aired during season 5.



