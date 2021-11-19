Here’s where to find Apple products at discounted prices, truly unmissable for Black Friday

Many are looking forward to Black Friday 2021 to shop. In particular, lovers of apple products are eager to buy some products at reduced prices. Think: the iPhone 12/12 Pro, iPhone 13, MacBook, AirPods and many other products. As we know, the exact date of the event is set for November 26 at midnight, until midnight on the 29th. However, Apple discounts have already started in many stores. Therefore, those who do not want to miss the opportunities at stake, can take advantage of them immediately. Here, then, is where to find Apple products at very discounted prices, truly unmissable for Black Friday. Last year, the company proposed gift cards, with variable amounts depending on the product purchased on the Apple Store. Their value ranged from a minimum of 50 euros to a maximum of 200. It is therefore expected that Apple will renew this formula, which was liked by many customers.

As for the shops that have already started with the offers, let’s start with MediaWorld, which has launched the following proposals. 1) iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, at 649 euros instead of 719; 2) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm, at 199.99 euros instead of 259; 3) MacBook Air 13, 512 GB of 2020, at 1,229 euros instead of 1,429 euros; 4) Magic Mouse at 61.70 euros instead of 85; 5) Magic Mouse 2, at 99 euros instead of 109 euros; 6) AirPods 2019, at 99 euros instead of 149 euros; 7) Apple Pencil for 79 euros instead of 99 euros and Apple Pencil 2 for 109 euros instead of 135 euros. Let’s move on to the offers undertaken by Unieuro, in advance of the official date of Black Friday. In particular, we have: 1) the iPhone 12 mini at 649 euros; 2) iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB, at 949 euros and the 128 GB Pro Max, at 1,059 euros. 3) the AirPods Max, at 479 euros instead of 679; 4) the AirPods Pro at 209 euros, with a discount of 70 euros. Finally, there are many other discounted accessories.

Black Friday Amazon on Apple products

The discounts offered by another e-commerce giant, Amazon, could not be missing. Here, we will find the 256 GB iPhone 12 Pro, at 1,069 euros, which is 120 euros less than the list price. In addition, there are also crazy prices for some accessories. Think of the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9 ”, at 189 euros instead of 399. In short, if we want to take advantage of the offers put in place for Black Friday, we should hurry up. Yes, because stocks could run out before the date set for the end of the initiative!