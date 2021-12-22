here’s which one lowers blood sugar

Medicine is taking small steps to treat diabetes in more detail for now, but it’s not an easy ride. Now, however, we can say that we have discovered a drug that is enemy of diabetes, which would lower blood sugar increasing good cholesterol. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità explains its effects for the first time.

An investigational multi-effect diabetes drug can lower blood sugar (blood sugar) without adversely affecting bones and muscles, resulting in weight loss (reduced fat mass only) and increased bone density. This was revealed in a preclinical study conducted by Mark February of Monash University in Australia and was published in the journal Nature.

It is estimated that 370 million people worldwide suffer from type 2 diabetes and this number will double by 2030 due to the obesity epidemic. Several drugs have been used to treat diabetes, but the search for new, more effective active ingredients with fewer side effects has no respite. Australian scientists developed the drug based on the gp13 receptor, the target of their choice, which has been shown to have a beneficial effect on metabolism.

Possibility of improving the fight against diabetes

From the latest experiments on drugs or Torcetrapib which are almost always used to raise HDL cholesterol, there will be more interesting implications. According to the people who have studied Torcetrapib, the latter will be able to produce positive side effects. In short, patients with type 2 diabetes will be better able to monitor their blood sugar. Torcetrapib, in fact, can increase the production of good cholesterol in the body. Used with statins, which have the job of reducing unwanted medications. However, the latest research shows that the drug also has its value on blood sugar levels. Based on the study of 6,661 patient samples, it was found that Torcetrapib was lost along with statins, reducing blood sugar levels in diabetic patients.