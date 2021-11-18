“Here’s which team I would avoid …”: what Mancini said

The Italian national team of Roberto Mancini, by now we know, he will have to face the playoff lottery to win a place in the Qatar World Cup scheduled from 21 November to 18 December 2022. The 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland and Switzerland’s 4-0 victory against Bulgaria they sentenced us to play-offs scheduled between 24 and 29 March.

“I would avoid Portugal”

Connected by Jesi with the Social Football Summit, Mancini did not hide all the bitterness for the lack of direct qualification. As we have already dealt with in Giornale.it, the fate of Italy will be decided on November 26 in Nyon with the draw that will match the Azzurri’s opponent. As seeded, Italy will play the first match at home, then the eventual final on neutral ground. Even if it will not be possible to meet her in the first round, the possibility of a final against Cristiano Ronaldo is far from remote. “ If we really have to remove one, maybe Portugal because it would clearly become a tough challenge for both of us “, affirmed the coach, who does not appear to be afraid if the national team manages to recover all the injured players and present themselves with the typical formation.” If we are without injuries we can meet anyone, it’s not a big problem “.

“Better now than at the World Cup”

He had already declared it but reiterated it within the connection with the Football Summit: Italy will qualify for the winter world cup. Qatar in the next year. Better to have and face all the problems now than during the play-offs or while engaged in the greatest world football event. “ We come from 40 games, only one defeat with Spain in 10 against 11. I think we must always think positively and if there was a moment when we shouldn’t have gone so well now than in March or at the World Cup “, underlines Mancini. He and the environment believe us, on the other hand we are European champions not by chance.” We know there are times when things don’t go well, even if you give your all. It happens, I continue to be very confident and I think this will give us something more “.

“What I think of Switzerland”