Here’s who Anna Kendrick is (Biography, social media and curiosities)

written by Elisa Baroni





14 September 2020



The first two episodes of Love Life. The series is a romantic comedy starring Darby Carter played by Anna Kendrick. Here is biography, curiosity and social media about the leading actress!

Anna Kendrick was born in Portland on August 9, 1985 and is the daughter of an accountant and a teacher. She has an actor older brother, Michael Cook and actor Kendrick. He attended Deering High School in Portland. Anna begins auditioning at the theater at the age of twelve and that year will have her first leading role in the Broadway musical High Society, where she plays Dinah. The debut in the cinema is instead in 2003 in Becoming Famous. 2008 and Jessica’s role in the saga of Twilight make it very popular. In 2009 he starred alongside George Clooney in the film Between the clouds.

The protagonist of Love Life is also a singer as confirmed by the 2013 single: Cups (Pitch Perfect’s When I’m Gone). In addition, she also worked as a voice actress for animated series such as Family Guy and Trolls. Anna also appears in Justin Timberlake’s video musical Can’t stop the feeling. Since February 2014 she has been in a relationship with director of photography Ben Richardson, whom she met on the set of Drinking Buddies. On social media she is very active for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Here are some posts from the social networks of the protagonist of Love Life: