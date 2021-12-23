here’s who can do it • Social Periodico

Paypal represents a real milestone in the world of digital payments: the US company, which since 2015 has disconnected from Ebay, which controlled it, has become a joint stock company that has millions of users per year and billions of transactions.

The concept of Paypal is based on the creation of virtual wallets that over the years have obtained functionality from a real bank account with extremely high levels of security and clarity, which have made Paypal one of the “pillars” of electronic money.

Paypal in Italy

Paypal officially arrived in our country in 2005 and immediately received great acclaim thanks to the “push” provided by Ebay. Today it is often associated with the well-known customer protection service, a policy adopted by the company for several years: in fact, this is a sort of guarantee for buyers who make online purchases through Paypal, who are 100% protected in case of problems.

Paypal in Italy also distributes its own prepaid card, developed by CartaLis Imel SpA, the result of a collaboration between Banca Sella and Lottomaticard. This has the typical functions of a prepaid card such as Postepay and uses the Mastercard circuit and is equipped with an IBAN code to allow the sending of bank transfers and their receipt.

Top up Paypal at Tabacchi: here’s who can do it

Among the main advantages is the ease of use, as well as the complete inclusion with your Paypal account.

The card can be obtained through the Lottomatica website, the official page used by Paypal or it can be requested at a tobacconist’s or in a Lottomatica LIS Card sales point, through this address it is possible to know the affiliated points in order to make top-ups in cash.

The top-up limits are represented by 990 euros in cash or 500 euros with PagoBancomat. The minimum top-up amount is 10 euros, while the monthly one is 10,000 euros.