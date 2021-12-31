News

Here’s who could be the creator of bitcoin according to Elon Musk

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
Elon Musk first made it clear for the umpteenth time that he is not the creator of bitcoin and then went on to predict that hyper-secret cryptocurrency expert Nick Szabo could be the original Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin has grown to be a $ 2 trillion asset class over the past decade, however, there is still no clarity as to who created it.

The pseudo-anonymous creator of bitcoin, known as Satoshi Nakamoto, created bitcoin in 2008 and went anonymous shortly after its launch in 2019, deleting every possible digital signature without a trace. There has been numerous speculations as to the identity of the original creator and many have claimed to know the real individual behind it, but none have offered any conclusive evidence.

However, the similarities between Szabo’s writing and the bitcoin whitepaper actually seem “disturbing”: a 2014 report by a linguistics team has in fact highlighted the strong similarities, stating that the number of linguistic similarities between the two is something that makes the hypothesis closer to being the original Satoshi. “The number of linguistic similarities between Szabo’s writing and the bitcoin white paper is disturbing,” said the researchers, adding that “none of the other possible authors had such good matches.”

