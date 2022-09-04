Entertainment

Here’s Who Drew Barrymore Would Cast To Play Her In A Biopic

If Drew Barrymore’s life story ever becomes a biopic, the actor and talk show host already has an actor in mind for the lead role. Barrymore revealed this actor in a TikTok video he posted on August 17. The clip shows Barrymore participating in a TikTok trend, which consists of very quick photos of public figures who meet the requirements for various questions. Barrymore identified celebrities for labels like “best kissing co-star,” who he said was ET, and his “most surprising celebrity interview,” Machine Gun Kelly. Then Barrymore turned to “who should play [her] in a biographical film”, for which he revealed a photo of actor Joey King.

Additionally, Barrymore flashed King’s image when asked about a “striking celebrity in [her] phone contacts. In February, Barrymore and King got together to chat about “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “Oh my gosh, I’ve been waiting for this,” Barrymore said when King sat down to chat with her. she called herself a “superfan” of King’s work. Both the personal and professional experiences of the “Kissing Booth” star would make King an excellent choice to star in a Barrymore biopic.

