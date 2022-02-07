“Here’s who he looks like”, an embarrassing photo – Libero Quotidiano





The irony of the web on the Sanremo festival just ended. In the episode aired on Monday 7 February on Canale 5, Striscia la Notizia shows the funniest memes of the musical event conducted by Amadeus. It starts with Irama, who on Rai 1 wore an outfit complete with chains. A clothing that sparked irony: “Irama, we have to go to the mountains, do you have chains?”, He asks Sergio Friscia.





Then it’s up to Gianluca Grignani, who for the Net looks like Johnny Depp in the Mad Hatter. And again, he is not spared either Achille Lauro which is flanked by the protagonist of the film “Dumber Dumber”. But to win the “Alice in Wonderland” award is the singer of The representative of Lista. Over here?





Not a chance. The satirical news of Antonio Ricci not even spare the winner Mahmood who showed off a short trousers. “Tv, smiles and … – comments the conductor of Striscia – calzoni”.





Here all the memes about the Sanremo singers of the service Strip the News aired on Monday 7 February on Canale 5