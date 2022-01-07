Here’s who is behind the mask of the Tusken warrior from The Book of Boba Fett ⋆ Star Wars Addicted

Joanna Bennet and the Stunt Woman who plays the very agile Tusken warrior from The Book of Boba Fett, which we have seen for several minutes in the Chapter 2 released last Wednesday. A beautiful actress who has already done double for Amber Heard in Aquaman, Gal Gadot in Justice League and Brie Larson in Captain Marvel.

Beautiful and statuesque, it may seem strange that Joanna is constantly hidden by Tusken armor. With the show’s second installment giving so much space to those we’ve only known so far as marauders, and great dignity, it’s easy to imagine that there is still plenty of room for the Tusken in the next few episodes. Some of them will finally show the face behind the mask? Besides, I’m the only one who suspected this Tusken warrior might be Force sensitive? It would be a further recognition for the Tusken, who, in the Canon, have never had a Force-sensitive exponent.

The warrior is the only one to stand up to Boba Fett in the training phases and, during the assault on the train, she got the ex-bounty hunter himself and the other Tusken out of trouble, proving to be fundamental for the success of the mission. Furthermore, she seems to be an expert in the mystical arts of the Tusken…