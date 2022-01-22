here’s who it hits and how





Since the early days of the year there has been talk of the great increase in the first quarter of energy and gas bills, which in percentage terms is important: for electricity it exceeds 50%, while it exceeds 40% for gas. This is caused by the world situation which has caused energy prices to rise enormously.

But who does it strike among the citizens? We have tried to study the situation for you.

WHICH BILLS ARE INVOLVED

Before seeing what are the components that increase in the bill, it is essential to take one thing into account: the estimates of price increases calculated by ARERA (the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment), they concern the typical family in the protected market and who does not receive the energy bonus: for those who have already switched to the free market these numbers do not correspond: they could be higher or lower, depending on the offer they have subscribed towhile for those who perceive the energy bonus the increases will be zeroed out by this, while.

Having made this important premise, ARERA estimates that in general, in the first quarter 2022an increase in the bills of the 55% for electricity he was born in 41.8% for natural gas compared to the previous period. Percentages, however, which already take into consideration the measures adopted by the Italian government to mitigate the increases, without which the increases would have even reached 65% for electricity and 59.2% for gas.

DETAILS OF THE INCREASES FOR ENERGY

Going into more detail, for both electricity and gas the increase is mainly linked to the rise in the raw material component, but each of the two bills the question is a little more complex.

For the bill ofelectric energy this increase is broken down into several parts: + 37.3% as an effect of the increase in the price of energy, + 3.3% linked to dispatching costs, i.e. the costs of distributing the energy itself and + 15% for equalization expense. Equalization is a share that has it aim to balance the costs incurred by distribution companies, that is, those costs that depend on the purchase and dispatching price that can fluctuate according to market conditions: the reason for the + 15% is linked to the recovery of the deviations of 2021, caused by the extraordinary price increases of energy in recent months: therefore, again from the increase in the price of the raw material, but in this case the one already accumulated in the past months.

These increases are partially offset by a slight reduction in regulated network tariffs, -0.6%, made possible by the recent decision by the Authority to reduce the remuneration rate for infrastructures. Finally, the general system costs remained zero.

The final increase is therefore 55% final for the typical family, which does not receive the social_ bonuses.

THE DETAILS OF THE PRINCIPLES FOR GAS

For natural gas, the trend is determined by an increase in raw materials, based on forward prices for the next quarter, of + 41.2%. Added to this is a slight increase (+ 0.6%) mainly due to the balancing and settlement components, only partially offset by the reduction in the remuneration of the gas networks, recently decided by the Authority. General charges also for gas are almost zero and VAT remains at 5%, as in the previous quarter. This leads to + 41.8% for the typical user, who has a contract with the protected market and does not receive social bonuses.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT HAS DONE TO MITIGATE INCREASES

With the 2022 Budget Law, the Government has essentially done three things: allocated funds to reduce general system charges (? What does this mean?) Reduced VAT on gas to 5% for the quarter, allocated the necessary resources for interventions for those who receive the bonus for energy and gas, allowing the higher cost of the bill to be zeroed for those in difficulty.

To do so, it has committed 3.8 billion euros: 1.8 billion for the reduction of general system charges for electricity and 480 million for gas in the next quarter. 912 million are instead destined to enhance the bonuses. Added to this is the 5% reduction in VAT for gas bills.

FUNDAMENTAL ISEE TO HAVE THE ENERGY SOCIAL BONUS

In view of these increases, the Government has prepared some measures that allow them to be maintained expenditure on electricity and gas for households remained substantially unchanged that perceive i social bonuses for electricity and gas. For these families since last July, the bonus is, in fact, automatic: those who are entitled to it, i.e. households with Isee not exceeding 8,265 euros, or 20,000 if with more than 3 children, will find the social bonus directly credited to the bill, simply by making the request for the ISEE.

However, it is still necessary to complete the application for reductions from physical discomfortfor the use of life-saving electro-medical equipment.



