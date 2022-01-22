Here’s who it’s for and how it works

Let’s see together this particular type of bonus that looks really very interesting, how it works and everything you need to know.

There are various things regarding this particular bonus, even if not expressly specified in the 2022 Budget Law.

The ATM Bonus is active until June 30, but who is it for? To whom do you spend with the ATM or to the activities?

So let’s try to understand how it works and everything there is to know about this bonus.

ATM Bonus 2022

Let’s start by saying that it is aimed at those who have a business and there are no incentives for people who use the ATM, but what do the shopkeepers get?

READ ALSO -> Car: how to remove the ice from the windshield quickly

This bonus is active until June 30, 2022 ed was created to combat evasion in order to make payments that are always traceable.

Merchants who use it can have a tax credit equal to 100% for the commissions that have been incurred for payments with the Pos connected to Rt or Server-Rt.

For who it is buy or rent the device there is also a bonus of 160 euros for the expenditure incurred.

READ ALSO -> Zodiac signs: here are the signs that always have to say

If the revenues that have been made do not exceed 200 thousand euros together with the tax period, the 70% bonus can be used.

If, on the other hand, we are between 200 thousand euros and 1 million euros, it can be used at 40% for those who exceed 5 million euros, it drops below 10%.

As for the smart Pos, the law says:

“Advanced electronic payment tools that also allow storage and telematic transmission”

By increasing the tax credit for the whole of the year 2022 and for the purchase of these devices, it reaches 320 euros, and the percentages of use of the tax credit also change.

That is 100% if you do not exceed 200 thousand euros, 70% between 200 thousand and 1 million and 40% if you exceed 5 million.

In short, find out if you can use this bonus by having an activity given the period we are going through where many have absolutely suffered from it.