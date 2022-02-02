here’s who sold the most in 2021

A RACE FOR EVERYONE – By now, most of the manufacturers have embarked on the long road that will lead them, within a decade, to have almost only electric models in the range. But in 2021 how many cars with a rechargeable battery have been sold? The site gave us an answer CleanTechnica who drew up two rankings worldwide: the first is that of manufacturers who have sold more electric and plug-in hybrids together (in the graph below), the second only considers pure electric ones.

THE HYBRID PLUG-IN PLUS THE ELECTRIC – The Tesla confirms itself as the leading car manufacturer in the sale of “electrified” vehicles (pure electric and plug-in hybrids) with 936,172 cars (of which 473,078 in China alone), confirming itself in first place for the fourth consecutive year. In second place the Chinese BYDgrowing with 593,878 cars, the joint venture ranked third SGMW (SAIC, GM and Wuling), which stops at 456,123 registrations. Fourth place for the brand Volkswagen which last year delivered 319,735 units, ranking first in the group of German cars it includes BMW (276,037) and Mercedes (226,963), fifth and sixth respectively. However, it should be noted that by adding together the sales of all the brands that make up the Volkswagen Group, the German manufacturer leaps to second place in the world ranking of electrified cars with 757,994 units (in the graph below). The last four positions of the top ten are occupied by Saic (226.963), Volvo (189.115), Audi (171.371) and Hyundai (159.343). In orbit Stellantis, Peugeot’s 15th place is discreet (considering all the Stellantis brands, 360,953 electrified units have been sold).

PURE ELECTRICS – If we consider electric cars only, the global ranking refers to 2021 (in the graph below) always sees the Teslafollowed by the Chinese Saicwith 609,730 units delivered, and from Volkswagen Group (understood as the sum of all the brands that make it up), which last year was able to find 451,131 new customers for its cars powered only by a battery.

THE BEST SELLING MODELS – Analyzing the best-selling cars worldwide in relation to the segment to which they belong, among the city ​​car, the podium is all about Chinese cars: first is Wuling Mini EV, with 395,451 units, followed by the Changan Benni EV and the Chery eQ. Among the small cars (segment B), the first position of the Renault Zoe stands out (74,000 units), followed by the Hyundai Kona EV, while in third place is the Neta V of Hozon (49,000 cars). In segment C, that of the compact, the first two places are occupied by Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.3, respectively in first and second place. The Nissan Leaf is third. The segment D, that of the midsize cars, is dominated by Tesla with the Model 3 in the lead, followed by the Model Y. Third place for the BYD Qin Plus (168,000 units). THE segments E and Fthat of the larger cars, is once again the prerogative of Chinese models: BYD Han (117,000 units), Li Xiang One (90,000), and XPeng P7 (61,000).