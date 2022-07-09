Entertainment

Here’s Why Amber Heard’s Insurance Company Won’t Pay Judgment In Libel Trial

Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp last month and is now pledged for more than $8.3 million.

The 36-year-old actress’s legal team is seeking to nullify the trial by declaring a mistrial, but there is a chance that won’t happen and she will still have to pay the large sum of money.

Amber had a $1 million liability policy with New York Marine and General Insurance Co., according to a new report. The policy would have covered a libel lawsuit, but the company reportedly won’t cover her in this case.

TMZ reports that the policy of Amber with New York Marine and General Insurance Co. “covers all kinds of unlawful conduct, including defamation…but there’s a catch.”

The insurance company is not responsible for paying the judgment if the insured person committed “willful” and improper misconduct.

The insurance company is reportedly seeking a declaration from the judge that it is not responsible for paying the $1 million policy, as the jury found that Amber committed deliberate and even “malicious” defamation.

