Here’s why Ariana Grande has seen all her exes lately

You’ve probably heard of all the exes by Ariana Grande. It is enough to have listened to her songs to hear the singer mention them in a very non-subtle way. Although she is now single, she has recently been seen with several of them on different occasions. That’s why people wondered what was going on.

Indeed, Ariana Grande has seen her ex Ricky Alvarez at the beginning of the year in New York. She also hung out with Big Sean at the end of February. They were seen leaving in the car together after spending several hours in the studio. Several people wondered what she could do with them.

A person close to Ariana Grande revealed what really happened to Us Weekly. The new album Thank u, Next was a milestone in the singer’s life. The song of the same title had a great importance for her, until wanting to see her exes again in order to understand why their relationship did not work.

She didn’t want to feel caught up in negative emotions anymore. when it was time for her to move on to another stage of her life. Ariana wanted to have a more positive place in the lives of her exes. This way she can focus on her tour which is what matters most to her right now.

The singer has not forgotten Mac Miller. She paid tribute to him during his first show by playing his music before going on stage. The fans were very moved by this gesture.

It’s unclear if Ariana Grande is offering consultations, but we would like to have him as a therapist. In the meantime, we can always listen to his latest album Thank u, Next to recover from our last relations. The singer arrives in Montreal on April 1st and we certainly don’t want to miss it!