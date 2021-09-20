Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Be Safe From A Global Stock Market Crisis By CoinTelegraph



This is why Bitcoin could be safe from a global stock market crisis



One of the reasons behind (BTC’s) volatility, the sharp price swings that happen regularly, is the discrepancy of its use cases. Some observers call it “digital gold,” a perfect and truly rare store of value (SoV). Others see Bitcoin as a technology project or a type of software with a corresponding network.

Adoption in El Salvador as legal tender will likely highlight the medium of exchange (MoE) functionality provided by the Lightning Network. The layer-2 scaling solution enables instant and incredibly cheap transfers, even if it requires regular on-chain transactions to enter or exit this parallel network.

As these Bitcoin narratives transform over time, BTC’s correlation to traditional assets does the same. For example, there have been long periods of strong correlation with gold.

