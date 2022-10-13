Here’s why George Clooney and Julia Roberts haven’t dated… Drake is celebrating his son’s fifth birthday…

October 13, 2022

Sofia Richie celebrates her bachelorette party in Paris

Sofia Richie has decided to do her EVJF in Paris. And as you can see on her Instagram account, the theme was luxurious. On the program, balloons, cakes and pastries, all with a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower.

Nicole Richie, her sister, was of course among the guests. “Let the party begin,” the former reality star wrote on Instagram, wearing bunny ears. “Here’s the theme,” her little sister replied.

Sofia Richie announced her engagement to Elliot Grainge in April.

