Here’s why Selena Gomez regrets one of her album covers

Singer and actress Selena Gomez may be an international star, but she too is sometimes ashamed when she thinks about things from her past. This time, it’s an album cover that causes him remorse!

The interpreter of Come & Get it participated in a roundtable with other actresses for The Hollywood Reporter.

During this discussion, Amy Schumer raised the point that Selena had been sexualized since childhood, a phenomenon unfortunately all too common among young actresses in Hollywood.

“It’s really unfair,” replied the principal concerned before recounting how she was forced to do certain things that made her uncomfortable because of it.

“I did an album cover that I was very ashamed of after […] It’s a choice I wasn’t proud of, but I tried my best, at least I was myself, but I’m not a necessarily sexual person…”

The one we can see in the series Only murderers in the building was referring to his album cover revival released in 2015 for which she posed nude when she was 24 years old.

Now 29, Selena is very open about her health issues, both physical and mental.

We love its transparency!

