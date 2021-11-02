Here’s why sharks attack: the study

Cut the waters on surfboard perhaps surrounded by sharks is undeniably an experience capable of giving a nice adrenaline rush. Even in Europe, sightings seem to be more frequent but it is above all in the United States and Australia that close encounters of this type are on the agenda. It is no coincidence, therefore, that it really gives Sydney comes the latest study that wants to shed light on the behavior of these predators of the seas.

In fact, a team of scholars from Macquarie University has just published a research on why sharks attack. The exam was based on videos and films that made it possible to compare the movements of the surfers and those of some seals. And the observation was conducted by simulating in the most likely way the sight of animals. What emerged led the researchers to a completely new conclusion concerning, in particular, younger white sharks.

These are, in fact, the ones responsible for the greatest number of bites to the detriment of human beings and the reason would lie in the sight. There poor vision sharks – who also suffer from color blindness – would make them confuse surfers with simple ones seals, making athletes potential and attractive victims of their attacks.

As reported by gazzetta.it, the head of the study Laura Ryan said: “We found that surfers, swimmers and seals (or sea lions) on the surface of the ocean they are indistinguishable from a white shark looking from below, because the animal cannot see details or colors ”. Hence, therefore, theinstinct to bite people too, only to leave once they realize that they are not seals.

In fact, white sharks usually abandon human prey after the first attack. A further clue that would support Ryan’s hypothesis. “White sharks do not actively seek humans for prey and […] the bites can be a case of identity exchange”, Continues the research.